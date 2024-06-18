To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.All 4 of them need to run away from PFL asap.
To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.
Completely missing the pointI'm pretty sure with Khabib, Islam & Ali in his corner Usman would be getting a lot better of a deal than that to come to the UFC.
Usman will be in the UFC as soon as Islam moves up in weight.Completely missing the point
Edit: also he won't get a better deal than PFL is giving him. The UFC never beats an offer, they offer enough while taking into consideration that they're the UFC and that's where the majority fighters want to sign because the majority of fighters want people to respect their careers.
To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.
I find it disheartening so many people think PFL has no redeeming qualities and it's roster should run away ASAP. All of the "global" MMA promotions (PFL, ONE and UFC) are shit for one reason or another. It's much better for the sport and the athletes to have 3 shit promotions than 1.
Ok. I'll look forward to seeing his fights. It'll be too bad a bunch of fights in PFL didn't happen though. I'm assuming he'll get paid less though because fighters always do when they go from one major promotion to the UFC.Usman will be in the UFC as soon as Islam moves up in weight.
I don't really think it's that bad but we can agree to disagree I guess. It's just MMA fights I don't really care as much about the dressing with the lone exception being when the pacing is really slow. Gets annoying then for sure. That said the pacing is much better this year and the commentary is much better than Bellator's was.It's good for fighters and I hope they rinse them but it's just a shame to have guys I like on such a barely watchable promotion.
If the money was equal I'd rather they just went to ACA.
I don't really think it's that bad but we can agree to disagree I guess. It's just MMA fights I don't really care as much about the dressing with the lone exception being when the pacing is really slow. Gets annoying then for sure. That said the pacing is much better this year and the commentary is much better than Bellator's was.
It's a lot better than ACA's production lol I mean I like Jamie The Haymaker Haye and One Punch as much as the next guy but it's not exactly a high budget production.
PFL is a shit product and is run by morons. The season gimmick has ran its course but they are doubling down with the whole "champions league of mma". Pacing is horrible, the concept is horrible, the people at top are idiots, they have zero vision, and spend way too much time with obvious false advertisement rather than actual promotion. And dont even get me started on the lack of promotion. Who TF knew there was even an event yesterday?To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.
I find it disheartening so many people think PFL has no redeeming qualities and it's roster should run away ASAP. All of the "global" MMA promotions (PFL, ONE and UFC) are shit for one reason or another. It's much better for the sport and the athletes to have 3 shit promotions than 1.
I'm pretty sure with Khabib, Islam & Ali in his corner Usman would be getting a lot better of a deal than that to come to the UFC.
The product is MMA. The fights have absolutely improved since the Bellator sale. There's no question about this. The pacing has been fixed and is no slower than UFC. Vision and promoting? Sure those are fair. I think they're going to zero but I don't really understand thinking from the perspective of a person who posts here that they have no redeeming qualities and all their fighters should leave for less money. I want them to survive and am hoping they figure it out.PFL is a shit product and is run by morons. The season gimmick has ran its course but they are doubling down with the whole "champions league of mma". Pacing is horrible, the concept is horrible, the people at top are idiots, they have zero vision, and spend way too much time with obvious false advertisement rather than actual promotion. And dont even get me started on the lack of promotion. Who TF knew there was even an event yesterday?
They suck … they overpay … matchmaking is trash … scoring system sucks also .. a mess of a companyPFL is a shit product and is run by morons. The season gimmick has ran its course but they are doubling down with the whole "champions league of mma". Pacing is horrible, the concept is horrible, the people at top are idiots, they have zero vision, and spend way too much time with obvious false advertisement rather than actual promotion. And dont even get me started on the lack of promotion. Who TF knew there was even an event yesterday?
As an MMA fan, I want to see fighters get taken care of. So, I really want a viable UFC alternative for fighters where they can make money, thrive, and get recognition they deserve. However, PFL has proven time and time agan that they are not it. If anything they are a downgrade from what Bellator was.The product is MMA. The fights have absolutely improved since the Bellator sale. There's no question about this. The pacing has been fixed and is no slower than UFC. Vision and promoting? Sure those are fair. I think they're going to zero but I don't really understand thinking from the perspective of a person who posts here that they have no redeeming qualities and all their fighters should leave for less money. I want them to survive and am hoping they figure it out.
The product is MMA. The fights have absolutely improved since the Bellator sale. There's no question about this. The pacing has been fixed and is no slower than UFC. Vision and promoting? Sure those are fair. I think they're going to zero but I don't really understand thinking from the perspective of a person who posts here that they have no redeeming qualities and all their fighters should leave for less money. I want them to survive and am hoping they figure it out.