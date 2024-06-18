News Usman Nurmagomedov takes on Alexander Shabliy in the main event of Bellator on Sept. 7 at Pechanga Arena, San Diego

winner better get that million dollar GP prize. Great LW title fight and Pitbull/Pico is a good one.
 
careto said:
All 4 of them need to run away from PFL asap.
To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.

I find it disheartening so many people think PFL has no redeeming qualities and it's roster should run away ASAP. All of the "global" MMA promotions (PFL, ONE and UFC) are shit for one reason or another. It's much better for the sport and the athletes to have 3 shit promotions than 1.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.
I'm pretty sure with Khabib, Islam & Ali in his corner Usman would be getting a lot better of a deal than that to come to the UFC.
 
svmr_db said:
I'm pretty sure with Khabib, Islam & Ali in his corner Usman would be getting a lot better of a deal than that to come to the UFC.
Completely missing the point

Edit: also he won't get a better deal than PFL is giving him. The UFC never beats an offer, they offer enough while taking into consideration that they're the UFC and that's where the majority fighters want to sign because the majority of fighters want people to respect their careers.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
Completely missing the point

Edit: also he won't get a better deal than PFL is giving him. The UFC never beats an offer, they offer enough while taking into consideration that they're the UFC and that's where the majority fighters want to sign because the majority of fighters want people to respect their careers.
Usman will be in the UFC as soon as Islam moves up in weight.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.

I find it disheartening so many people think PFL has no redeeming qualities and it's roster should run away ASAP. All of the "global" MMA promotions (PFL, ONE and UFC) are shit for one reason or another. It's much better for the sport and the athletes to have 3 shit promotions than 1.
It's good for fighters and I hope they rinse them but it's just a shame to have guys I like on such a barely watchable promotion.

If the money was equal I'd rather they just went to ACA.
 
MMAddict21 said:
Usman will be in the UFC as soon as Islam moves up in weight.
Ok. I'll look forward to seeing his fights. It'll be too bad a bunch of fights in PFL didn't happen though. I'm assuming he'll get paid less though because fighters always do when they go from one major promotion to the UFC.

Edit: Also that's not really how contracts work lol but I disgress.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
It's good for fighters and I hope they rinse them but it's just a shame to have guys I like on such a barely watchable promotion.

If the money was equal I'd rather they just went to ACA.

If the money was equal I'd rather they just went to ACA.
I don't really think it's that bad but we can agree to disagree I guess. It's just MMA fights I don't really care as much about the dressing with the lone exception being when the pacing is really slow. Gets annoying then for sure. That said the pacing is much better this year and the commentary is much better than Bellator's was.

It's a lot better than ACA's production lol I mean I like Jamie The Haymaker Haye and One Punch as much as the next guy but it's not exactly a high budget production.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
I don't really think it's that bad but we can agree to disagree I guess. It's just MMA fights I don't really care as much about the dressing with the lone exception being when the pacing is really slow. Gets annoying then for sure. That said the pacing is much better this year and the commentary is much better than Bellator's was.

It's a lot better than ACA's production lol I mean I like Jamie The Haymaker Haye and One Punch as much as the next guy but it's not exactly a high budget production.
I just have the Russian announcers on when I watch ACA, the pacing rocks though. Finish a fight, get the next dudes out. The matchups make sense too which PFL is not good at.
 
I've seen some local UK fighters say that they much prefer PFL's pay over starting salaries in the UFC.

12k/12k or whatever for guys pulling in big domestic audiences isn't worth it.
 
Would be shocked if the main event don't get canceled.

I'm very stoked for Pitbull vs Pico.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
To where? Before you say UFC idk if you've been paying attention but they aren't exactly frothing at the bit to sign guys for more than 12/12.

I find it disheartening so many people think PFL has no redeeming qualities and it's roster should run away ASAP. All of the "global" MMA promotions (PFL, ONE and UFC) are shit for one reason or another. It's much better for the sport and the athletes to have 3 shit promotions than 1.
PFL is a shit product and is run by morons. The season gimmick has ran its course but they are doubling down with the whole "champions league of mma". Pacing is horrible, the concept is horrible, the people at top are idiots, they have zero vision, and spend way too much time with obvious false advertisement rather than actual promotion. And dont even get me started on the lack of promotion. Who TF knew there was even an event yesterday?
 
svmr_db said:
I'm pretty sure with Khabib, Islam & Ali in his corner Usman would be getting a lot better of a deal than that to come to the UFC.
I think they'd be willing to pay decent but probably STILL WORSE than PFL, ONE etc to sign Usman Nurmagomedov and Pico. I don't think the UFC would want Pitbull at his age and all his shit performances lately if he beats Pico however and Shabliy? They turned down signing Shabliy, it's why he went to Bellator, they'd offer big like 50k/50k.to come over as a Bellator champion lmao.
 
careto said:
PFL is a shit product and is run by morons. The season gimmick has ran its course but they are doubling down with the whole "champions league of mma". Pacing is horrible, the concept is horrible, the people at top are idiots, they have zero vision, and spend way too much time with obvious false advertisement rather than actual promotion. And dont even get me started on the lack of promotion. Who TF knew there was even an event yesterday?
The product is MMA. The fights have absolutely improved since the Bellator sale. There's no question about this. The pacing has been fixed and is no slower than UFC. Vision and promoting? Sure those are fair. I think they're going to zero but I don't really understand thinking from the perspective of a person who posts here that they have no redeeming qualities and all their fighters should leave for less money. I want them to survive and am hoping they figure it out.
 
careto said:
PFL is a shit product and is run by morons. The season gimmick has ran its course but they are doubling down with the whole "champions league of mma". Pacing is horrible, the concept is horrible, the people at top are idiots, they have zero vision, and spend way too much time with obvious false advertisement rather than actual promotion. And dont even get me started on the lack of promotion. Who TF knew there was even an event yesterday?
They suck … they overpay … matchmaking is trash … scoring system sucks also .. a mess of a company
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
The product is MMA. The fights have absolutely improved since the Bellator sale. There's no question about this. The pacing has been fixed and is no slower than UFC. Vision and promoting? Sure those are fair. I think they're going to zero but I don't really understand thinking from the perspective of a person who posts here that they have no redeeming qualities and all their fighters should leave for less money. I want them to survive and am hoping they figure it out.
As an MMA fan, I want to see fighters get taken care of. So, I really want a viable UFC alternative for fighters where they can make money, thrive, and get recognition they deserve. However, PFL has proven time and time agan that they are not it. If anything they are a downgrade from what Bellator was.

Dont get me wrong, Im glad some fighters are making a lot of money, but if they ever get a decent offer from the UFC, they need to take. PFL isnt going anywhere; they dont have a long term future.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
The product is MMA. The fights have absolutely improved since the Bellator sale. There's no question about this. The pacing has been fixed and is no slower than UFC. Vision and promoting? Sure those are fair. I think they're going to zero but I don't really understand thinking from the perspective of a person who posts here that they have no redeeming qualities and all their fighters should leave for less money. I want them to survive and am hoping they figure it out.
Things they need to fix imo. I will agree that pacing does seem to be getting a bit better so that's a start.

1. Get rid of that graphic that takes up half the screen so you can barely see the fucking fight. Nobody cares who has the fastest strike, every other promotion just puts the names of the fighters, what round it is and an indication of what colour they're wearing for a reason.

2. Allow elbows ffs

3. Be open with the matchmaking and even do it by random draw for the opening rounds if you're going to insist on the regular season.

4. Stop doing stupid stuff like having a box in the corner of Conor looking really bored on the screen for the entirety of your main event.

5. AI judge is nonsense, can we please drop that. I'd be perfectly happy with them dropping announcers doing scorecards too.

6. Ref cam doesn't really work and looks like shit so get rid of that or save it for replays.

7. Stop Dan Hardy drawing shit on the screen during fights, no other sports do this during the live action, if he wants to draw shit on the screen during a replay then that's fine.

8. Send someone other than Donn to do interviews because this dude turns people off.

There's probably more but that's a start.
 
