SokoudjouFanboy said: The product is MMA. The fights have absolutely improved since the Bellator sale. There's no question about this. The pacing has been fixed and is no slower than UFC. Vision and promoting? Sure those are fair. I think they're going to zero but I don't really understand thinking from the perspective of a person who posts here that they have no redeeming qualities and all their fighters should leave for less money. I want them to survive and am hoping they figure it out.

Things they need to fix imo. I will agree that pacing does seem to be getting a bit better so that's a start.1. Get rid of that graphic that takes up half the screen so you can barely see the fucking fight. Nobody cares who has the fastest strike, every other promotion just puts the names of the fighters, what round it is and an indication of what colour they're wearing for a reason.2. Allow elbows ffs3. Be open with the matchmaking and even do it by random draw for the opening rounds if you're going to insist on the regular season.4. Stop doing stupid stuff like having a box in the corner of Conor looking really bored on the screen for the entirety of your main event.5. AI judge is nonsense, can we please drop that. I'd be perfectly happy with them dropping announcers doing scorecards too.6. Ref cam doesn't really work and looks like shit so get rid of that or save it for replays.7. Stop Dan Hardy drawing shit on the screen during fights, no other sports do this during the live action, if he wants to draw shit on the screen during a replay then that's fine.8. Send someone other than Donn to do interviews because this dude turns people off.There's probably more but that's a start.