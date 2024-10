Mind Mine said: I honestly don’t feel anything massive about the guy currently other than he is extremely dangerous in the first round. So many fighters start hot and fade and shit happens I don’t even think like that Click to expand...

Gonzaga almost knocking off Cro-Cop's head and Sokoudjou's 1st round KOs of prime Little Nog and Arona come to mind. To be fair, both of them had early losses and Khamzat has a more quality resume (Burns, Usman and Whittaker and no losses). He also has a very different style. But he does look like a front-runner so far--almost like a more sane version of Palhares with similar retard strength/scary submissions and better TDs.He's managed to coast his way through close 3-round wins when he can't get the 1st round finish. But I wonder what happens if he gets dragged into the championship rounds.