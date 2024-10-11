Crime US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surge

‘It’s mindblowing’: US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surge

Storms Helene and Milton have triggered rise of misinformation stoked by Trump and fellow Republicans
Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald Trump and his followers, has been such that it has stymied the ability to help hurricane-hit communities, according to the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)...

A wide range of misinformation has been spread as Helene and then Milton gathered pace in the Gulf of Mexico, such as claims spread by Trump that Fema had run out of cash for hurricane survivors because it has been given to illegal immigrants. Violent threats have also become common, with posts across TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), alleging that Fema workers should be beaten or “arrested or shot or hung on sight”.

More outlandishly, several of Trump’s closest allies have baselessly asserted that the federal government is somehow controlling hurricanes. “Hurricane Helene was an ATTACK caused by Weather Manipulation,” claimed a video shared by Michael Flynn, a former national security advisor to Trump.

“Yes they can control the weather,” Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right congresswoman, wrote on X last week. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”...

But for meteorologists, the experiences around Helene and Milton are just an extreme continuation of a trend where the public is increasingly getting its information from extremist figures online rather than experts, according to Chris Gloninger, a former TV meteorologist and climate scientist who faced threats for talking about the climate crisis during his forecasts.

“The modern Republican party has an army of people who are on social media with huge followings who just disseminate this misinformation,” Gloninger said. “I’m seeing my former colleagues getting threats, I’m getting messages that we are steering hurricanes into red states. It’s mindblowing, I’ve never seen anything like this in any disaster.”
 
These people are getting more and more dangerous and more and more unhinged. It's something I couldn't even have conceived of 20 years ago.

The level of absurdity is really hard to grasp and even though it's happening right in front of our eyes, it's nearly impossible to believe.

But people should make no mistake in that this is an extremely dangerous development surging from the right and it isn't just this hurricane. It's the eating pets and the election fraud lies and basically the entire mythos that Trump has brought into the national conversation.

Imagine when this crowd gets good at using and falling for fake AI images to promote fear and violence and division.
 
Operation Popeye (Project Controlled Weather Popeye / Motorpool / Intermediary-Compatriot) was a military cloud-seeding project carried out by the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War in 1967–1972. The highly classified program attempted to extend the monsoon season over specific areas
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Popeye

seeding was officially denied and it took years before the government admitted it.
Project Stormfury - Wikipedia

The Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD), which was signed in Geneva on May 18, 1977, and entered into force on October 5, 1978, prohibits "widespread, long-lasting or severe effects as the means of destruction, damage or injury".

Weather warfare - Wikipedia

Weather modification in warfare has been banned by the United Nations under the Environmental Modification Convention.
Weather modification - Wikipedia

See also​

And that is what I'd call just rudimentary level investigation from wiki.
 
You can't just ignore CTard dunces anymore.
 
what are you investigating here? what was this supposed to be evidence of?
 
terrapin said:
These people are getting more and more dangerous and more and more unhinged. It's something I couldn't even have conceived of 20 years ago.

The level of absurdity is really hard to grasp and even though it's happening right in front of our eyes, it's nearly impossible to believe.

But people should make no mistake in that this is an extremely dangerous development surging from the right and it isn't just this hurricane. It's the eating pets and the election fraud lies and basically the entire mythos that Trump has brought into the national conversation.

Imagine when this crowd gets good at using and falling for fake AI images to promote fear and violence and division.
Its really getting to the point where we can function as a society
 
If the U.S. is capable of creating massive hurricanes, why do we just keep sending them over Florida? Is Bugs Bunny in charge or something?

florida-bugs-bunny.gif
 
The government is causing hurricanes that will cost billions of dollars to the country. Genius stuff here.
 
Meteorologists tracking the advance of Hurricane Milton have been targeted by a deluge of conspiracy theories...The extent of the misinformation, which has been stoked by Donald Trump and his followers, has been such that it has stymied the ability to help hurricane-hit communities, according to the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)...

A wide range of misinformation has been spread as Helene and then Milton gathered pace in the Gulf of Mexico, such as claims spread by Trump that Fema had run out of cash for hurricane survivors because it has been given to illegal immigrants. Violent threats have also become common, with posts across TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter), alleging that Fema workers should be beaten or “arrested or shot or hung on sight”.

More outlandishly, several of Trump’s closest allies have baselessly asserted that the federal government is somehow controlling hurricanes. “Hurricane Helene was an ATTACK caused by Weather Manipulation,” claimed a video shared by Michael Flynn, a former national security advisor to Trump.

“Yes they can control the weather,” Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right congresswoman, wrote on X last week. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”...

But for meteorologists, the experiences around Helene and Milton are just an extreme continuation of a trend where the public is increasingly getting its information from extremist figures online rather than experts, according to Chris Gloninger, a former TV meteorologist and climate scientist who faced threats for talking about the climate crisis during his forecasts.

“The modern Republican party has an army of people who are on social media with huge followings who just disseminate this misinformation,” Gloninger said. “I’m seeing my former colleagues getting threats, I’m getting messages that we are steering hurricanes into red states. It’s mindblowing, I’ve never seen anything like this in any disaster.”
these people should never breed..
 
