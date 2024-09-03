Social Upspeak vs Vocal fry

Which one is more annoying?

  • Upspeak

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Vocal fry

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
chill doggie

chill doggie

Black Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 9, 2014
Messages
5,737
Reaction score
7,034
Do you find these intonations/vocal registries abominable and insufferable? Which one deserves a punch in the throat the most?

I find upspeak sickening, vocal fry is annoying as shit too but something about the sound of a man especially that talks in an effeminate bourgeoise teen voice makes me wanna fill the room with uppercuts and bullet holes.
Maybe it’s not as annoying in a woman because all the times that I’ve felt revulsion recently when hearing it was from guys.
I think the “gay voice” is not even as bad as that one.

Vocal fry is probably equally annoying in women and men. Had a hard time getting thru a podcast I like that had a girl croaking like a damn chain smoking frog the whole time.

Make America articulate again.
 
its because we are used to hear the vocal cords of someone talking vibrating at a certain and consistent rate. When someone is talking in a fry the vocal cords vibrate at a much slower and inconsistent rate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,487
Messages
56,127,182
Members
175,075
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top