UNDISPUTED is the new Fight Night

This game looks to be the new fight night and has a ton of fighter already signed. It's not out yet but is scheduled to be out this yr on Steam first and everything looks like new Fight Night. Same physics and everything.
https://www.esportsboxingclub.com/
*Mod Edit*
The title of the game has been changed from "Esports Boxing Club" to "Undisputed", so the thread title has been updated to reflect that:
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/169329805/
