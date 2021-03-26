UNDISPUTED is the new Fight Night

This game looks to be the new fight night and has a ton of fighter already signed. It's not out yet but is scheduled to be out this yr on Steam first and everything looks like new Fight Night. Same physics and everything.
https://www.esportsboxingclub.com/




The title of the game has been changed from "Esports Boxing Club" to "Undisputed"
This game looks to be the new fight night and has a ton of fighter already signed. It's not out yet but is scheduled to be out this yr on Steam first and everything looks like new Fight Night. Same physics and everything.

I've seen this floating round for a while, think Ricky Hatton retweeted some of their stuff a while ago, hope it's successful as I loved the fight night games
 
This looks pretty solid. I see there is a create-a-fighter mode in this too; I wonder how good it is and if there is a sharing feature like the WWE 2K games did so that the roster's holes can easily be filled by 3rd party creators?
 
I've been keeping up on this game regularly.

They added a TON of big name boxers who were never in the FN games, or at least weren't in them since Round 2 or 2004.

JMM Marquez, Chocalito and Estrada, Oscar Valdez, Usyk, Bud Crawford (he'll be listed as a contender at WW hopefully), Showtime Porter, Linares and a ton more.

If they fix that rigid ass movement, or that was from an earlier build, could be better than the FN games ever were. I'm pretty amazed by this new team securing licenses for the WBC, IBF, Cleto Reyes, etc etc etc. Seems like EA never even tried on that front.
 
Looks like the real deal. As soon as I can get in on this I will. That list of fighters is way bigger than I realized.

Still playing Fight Night. More than ready to play a new game.
 
Any word on when there might be early access?

I'm gunna be a day one supporter since EA fucked off on boxing and left the door wide open for 10 years... want to support the game any way I can.

I'm an animator, I'd do free fuckin work to get this thing up sooner. That's how badly I want to play a new boxing game........ or k-1 game.
 
Was coming in here to post this. This game looks very promising and the movement looks great and realistic. Super happy it's planned for Steam. I'll pick it up when it hits Early Access.
 
Damn definitely getting this it looks amazing.
 
Yeah the early access can not be too far out. I'm quite excited for this game. It needs some work but I feel it has the basics down, the gameplay features video especially sold me. They have some excellent ideas. I hope they take feedback and make things even better. Good netcode too, and all that.

Animations for punches look pretty rough but supposedly thats being worked on.
 
I've been watching the development for awhile. Looks promising. One thing that throws me off right now is that they characters don't seem to have any weight to them. Hall looks like he's filled up with helium when he's moving around. I think it might be the lack of sound effects in its current state though, not an animation thing.
 
It's kind of funny to see Eddie Hall only hop-stepping around the ring. I've never seen him do a hop-step, not once.
 
