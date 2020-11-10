UNDISPUTED is the new Fight Night (formerly titled ESBC aka Esports Boxing Club)

Just Creed
I think i've added the video properly. I realise this is only a teaser trailer but when you look at the utter mess EA have made of the ufc game, this short trailer looks like a breath of fresh air for those seeking a new fighting game. Looks promising.
Link to website for anyone interested https://www.steelcityinteractive.co.uk
*Mod Edit* The title of the game has been changed from "Esports Boxing Club" to "Undisputed", so the thread title has been updated to reflect that. It released on October 8th, 2024. For your convience, here is a link to the first post made on that day:
