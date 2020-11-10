UNDISPUTED is the new Fight Night (formerly titled ESBC aka Esports Boxing Club)

I think i've added the video properly. I realise this is only a teaser trailer but when you look at the utter mess EA have made of the ufc game, this short trailer looks like a breath of fresh air for those seeking a new fighting game. Looks promising.

Link to website for anyone interested https://www.steelcityinteractive.co.uk


*Mod Edit* The title of the game has been changed from "Esports Boxing Club" to "Undisputed", so the thread title has been updated to reflect that. It released on October 8th, 2024. For your convience, here is a link to the first post made on that day:
UNDISPUTED is the new Fight Night (formerly titled ESBC aka Esports Boxing Club)

I think it's on Game Pass in October? I'll give it a go...
Undisputed

Become Undisputed and rule the ring in the most authentic boxing game to date Featuring true to life visuals, bone-jarring action, and more licensed boxers than ever before, Undisputed gives you unprecedented control to master every inch of the ring. More than 60 individual punches. Punch from...
That looks outstanding for a smaller, lesser known studio. It's also great to see that it'll be coming to PC. Here's hoping the gameplay delivers!
 
You've peaked my interest, for sure. What makes or breaks this is the controls. My favorite is still Fight Night Round 3 (minus the slow-mo parry) in regards to controls. Hopefully it's similar.

I don't care if it's generic Boxers either, just give me a Boxing game!
 
ea really should have continued on with fight night. the controls are too cluttered in ufc due to all the different strikes and grappling techniques in an mma fight

fight night everything flowed perfectly
 
That looks pretty awesome. Wonder how a small studio got Arturo Gatti's rights. Wonder if they got many other real life guys.
 
HereticBD said:
The animations look great. That's all I can really say.
Yeah, I remember the ufc 09 game trailer being completely different to the actual gameplay so we'll have to wait and see.
 
The trailer didn't show a lot of the actual fighting, but I'm hoping this can measure up to the old Fight Night games. I loved that series, going back to Knockout Kings on the PS1.
 
Graphically it looks like FNR2 on xbox 1. Though idgaf if it has good gameplay
 
Been way too long since we've had a boxing game. An emphasis on footwork has me hoping for a mix of Victorious Boxers and Fight Night. Probably won't be better than either but without a PS2 or PS3, I'll take what I can get.
 
Smokes said:
This game looks to be the new fight night and has a ton of fighter already signed. It's not out yet but is scheduled to be out this yr on Steam first and everything looks like new Fight Night. Same physics and everything.

https://www.esportsboxingclub.com/


I've seen this floating round for a while, think Ricky Hatton retweeted some of their stuff a while ago, hope it's successful as I loved the fight night games
 
This looks pretty solid. I see there is a create-a-fighter mode in this too; I wonder how good it is and if there is a sharing feature like the WWE 2K games did so that the roster's holes can easily be filled by 3rd party creators?
 
I've been keeping up on this game regularly.

They added a TON of big name boxers who were never in the FN games, or at least weren't in them since Round 2 or 2004.

JMM Marquez, Chocalito and Estrada, Oscar Valdez, Usyk, Bud Crawford (he'll be listed as a contender at WW hopefully), Showtime Porter, Linares and a ton more.

If they fix that rigid ass movement, or that was from an earlier build, could be better than the FN games ever were. I'm pretty amazed by this new team securing licenses for the WBC, IBF, Cleto Reyes, etc etc etc. Seems like EA never even tried on that front.
 
Looks like the real deal. As soon as I can get in on this I will. That list of fighters is way bigger than I realized.

Still playing Fight Night. More than ready to play a new game.
 
