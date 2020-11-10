UNDISPUTED is the new Fight Night (formerly titled ESBC aka Esports Boxing Club)

I've been keeping up on this game regularly.



They added a TON of big name boxers who were never in the FN games, or at least weren't in them since Round 2 or 2004.



JMM Marquez, Chocalito and Estrada, Oscar Valdez, Usyk, Bud Crawford (he'll be listed as a contender at WW hopefully), Showtime Porter, Linares and a ton more.



If they fix that rigid ass movement, or that was from an earlier build, could be better than the FN games ever were. I'm pretty amazed by this new team securing licenses for the WBC, IBF, Cleto Reyes, etc etc etc. Seems like EA never even tried on that front.