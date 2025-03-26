PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 5,898
- Reaction score
- 5,247
Undisputed sold 1 million in its opening week which is very strong for an Indie game. Latest word is the strong sales are pushing EA to relaunch Fight Night. We can finally play as fan favourite Jake Paul.
According to a new report from Mike Straw, the new Fight Night has been in the works for a few years but was sidelined by the UFC games.
Straw said, “EA has kept a close eye on Steel City Interactive and Undisputed.”
He added, “They aren’t worried about affording licenses, because EA has billions of dollars. They’re worried about the interest and the sales.”
Was this resurgence sparked by the YouTube world colliding with the sport and making a new generation of ‘boxers?’
Will we see KSI and Jake Paul sparring in the next part of the Fight Night franchise? I’d be surprised if we didn’t, it’s a sure fire way to sell more games.
If EA isn’t worried about licenses and only sees concern in sales, tapping into the fanbases of the myriad YouTube ‘boxers’ could spark a wave of new fans.
No further news is available, this includes a possible release date for the new game.
Fight Night revival finally underway at EA
EA are finally returning to the Fight Night series after a long break
www.gamingbible.com
According to a new report from Mike Straw, the new Fight Night has been in the works for a few years but was sidelined by the UFC games.
Straw said, “EA has kept a close eye on Steel City Interactive and Undisputed.”
He added, “They aren’t worried about affording licenses, because EA has billions of dollars. They’re worried about the interest and the sales.”
Was this resurgence sparked by the YouTube world colliding with the sport and making a new generation of ‘boxers?’
Will we see KSI and Jake Paul sparring in the next part of the Fight Night franchise? I’d be surprised if we didn’t, it’s a sure fire way to sell more games.
If EA isn’t worried about licenses and only sees concern in sales, tapping into the fanbases of the myriad YouTube ‘boxers’ could spark a wave of new fans.
No further news is available, this includes a possible release date for the new game.