Multiplat Strong UNDISPUTED sales has roped EA into reviving FIGHT NIGHT

Undisputed sold 1 million in its opening week which is very strong for an Indie game. Latest word is the strong sales are pushing EA to relaunch Fight Night. We can finally play as fan favourite Jake Paul.



Fight Night revival finally underway at EA

EA are finally returning to the Fight Night series after a long break
According to a new report from Mike Straw, the new Fight Night has been in the works for a few years but was sidelined by the UFC games.

Straw said, “EA has kept a close eye on Steel City Interactive and Undisputed.”

He added, “They aren’t worried about affording licenses, because EA has billions of dollars. They’re worried about the interest and the sales.”

Was this resurgence sparked by the YouTube world colliding with the sport and making a new generation of ‘boxers?’

Will we see KSI and Jake Paul sparring in the next part of the Fight Night franchise? I’d be surprised if we didn’t, it’s a sure fire way to sell more games.

If EA isn’t worried about licenses and only sees concern in sales, tapping into the fanbases of the myriad YouTube ‘boxers’ could spark a wave of new fans.

No further news is available, this includes a possible release date for the new game.
 
Hopefully true.

Just goes to show what EA is all about. They used to crank those games out quite regularly, from "Knockout Kings" to "Fight Night", and enjoyed moderate financial success with them. Then they just stopped because FNC didn't make a kabillion-gillion dollars. Now they want back in, because of Jake Paul of all things.
 
