Undefeated Prospect Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Set for Short-Notice Debut at UFC 302 Undefeated flyweight Nyamjargal Tumendemberel will make his promotional debut at UFC 302 on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In a trend of prospects having increasingly impossible names to pronounce, Nyramjargal Tumendemberel (worth 44 points in scrabble) is set to make his debut on short notice at UFC 302 against Andre Lima.Turmendemberel was seen on Road on to UFC Season 2, choking out Peter Danesoe and beating Thanongsaklek "Could you spell that please?" Chuwattana by decision.