News Undefeated Prospect Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Set for Short-Notice Debut at UFC 302 Against Andre Lima

In a trend of prospects having increasingly impossible names to pronounce, Nyramjargal Tumendemberel (worth 44 points in scrabble) is set to make his debut on short notice at UFC 302 against Andre Lima.

Turmendemberel was seen on Road on to UFC Season 2, choking out Peter Danesoe and beating Thanongsaklek "Could you spell that please?" Chuwattana by decision.

Undefeated Prospect Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Set for Short-Notice Debut at UFC 302

Undefeated flyweight Nyamjargal Tumendemberel will make his promotional debut at UFC 302 on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Came in here for one reason, and you know what it is.
 
Good luck to Buffer saying that on short notice.

Then again would we really know if he reallu butchered the name?
 
