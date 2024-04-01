Undefeated MMA Fighters with 4+ UFC Wins: Who’s Staying Unbeaten the Longest?

DatSamboKid
I checked out every active fighter on the roster and noted down all those who are still undefeated with at least four UFC fights.
If you had to choose, who do you think will keep their unbeaten streak going the longest? The current record is held by Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0, 13-0)
October 27th 2024 Update:
-Ilia Topuria (16-0, 8-0) FW (C)
-Khamzat Chimaev (14-0, 8-0) MW
-Ian Garry (15-0, 8-0) WW
-Movsar Evloev (18-0, 8-0) FW
-Tatiana Suarez (10-0, 7-0) WFLW
-Lerone Murphy (15-0-1, 7-0-1)* FW
-Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, 6-0) WW
-Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0, 6-0) BW
-Michael Morales (17-0, 5-0) WW
-Azamat Murzakanov (14-0, 4-0) LHW
-Shara Magomedov (15-0, 4-0) MW
No longer undefeated, retired or released:
-Muhammed Mokaev (13-0, 7-0)* released @UFC 304.
-Vitor Petrino (11-1, 4-1) lost to Anthony Smith @UFC 301
-Tatsoru Taira (16-1) lost to Brandon Royal @ UFN 244
I’m leaning towards Tatiana Suarez. Despite a bunch of injuries slowing her down, she's still a challenging matchup for anyone in her weight class, Zhang Weili included. But, her career is beginning to resemble Cain Velasquez’s career.
