Undefeated MMA Fighters with 4+ UFC Wins: Who’s Staying Unbeaten the Longest?

DatSamboKid

DatSamboKid

Muay Khao
@red
Joined
Dec 2, 2013
Messages
8,960
Reaction score
4,057
I checked out every active fighter on the roster and noted down all those who are still undefeated with at least four UFC fights.

If you had to choose, who do you think will keep their unbeaten streak going the longest? The current record is held by Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0, 13-0)

October 27th 2024 Update:

-Ilia Topuria (16-0, 8-0) FW (C)
-Khamzat Chimaev (14-0, 8-0) MW
-Ian Garry (15-0, 8-0) WW
-Movsar Evloev (18-0, 8-0) FW
-Tatiana Suarez (10-0, 7-0) WFLW
-Lerone Murphy (15-0-1, 7-0-1)* FW
-Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, 6-0) WW
-Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0, 6-0) BW
-Michael Morales (17-0, 5-0) WW
-Azamat Murzakanov (14-0, 4-0) LHW
-Shara Magomedov (15-0, 4-0) MW

No longer undefeated, retired or released:

-Muhammed Mokaev (13-0, 7-0)* released @UFC 304.
-Vitor Petrino (11-1, 4-1) lost to Anthony Smith @UFC 301
-Tatsoru Taira (16-1) lost to Brandon Royal @ UFN 244


I’m leaning towards Tatiana Suarez. Despite a bunch of injuries slowing her down, she's still a challenging matchup for anyone in her weight class, Zhang Weili included. But, her career is beginning to resemble Cain Velasquez’s career.
 
Last edited:
In other news if Taira beats Elliott surely he's in line for a title fight?

If he manages to go an undefeated title run to win UFC gold, surely that instantly puts him in the discussion as greatest JMMA fighter of all time?

jesus christ the hype I have for that kid...
 
DatSamboKid said:
I checked out every active fighter on the roster and noted down all those who are still undefeated with at least four UFC fights.

If you had to choose, who do you think will keep their unbeaten streak going the longest?

Movsar Evloev (18-0, 8-0)
Ilia Topuria (15-0, 7-0)
Khamzat Chimaev (13-0, 7-0)
Ian Garry (14-0, 7-0)
Tatiana Suarez (10-0, 7-0)
Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, 6-0)
Muhammed Mokaev (12-0, 6-0)
Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0, 5-0)
Tatsuro Taira (15-0, 5-0)
Lerone Murphy (13-0-1, 5-0-1)*1 draw
Vitor Petrino (11-0, 4-0)
Michael Morales (16-0, 4-0)

Can anyone chime in on Taira, Murphy, Petrino and Morales?

I’m leaning towards Tatiana Suarez. Despite a bunch of injuries slowing her down, she's still a challenging matchup for anyone in her weight class, Zhang Weili included. But, her career is beginning to resemble Cain Velasquez’s career.
Click to expand...
Wrestling in 2024 isn't what is was years prior as strikers seem to be taking over in most divisions, but I still think Suarez is your future champ at 115. I just don't think anyone can thwart her wrestling enough to win.
 
Tweak896 said:
Probably Umar, I don't see many taking fights with him or him losing to anyone in top 5.
Click to expand...
I really hope they book Umar vs Sandhagen because that's going to be a true test. Right now, it's still tough to say how well he'll do against the top fighters imo.
 
EndlessCritic said:
In other news if Taira beats Elliott surely he's in line for a title fight?

If he manages to go an undefeated title run to win UFC gold, surely that instantly puts him in the discussion as greatest JMMA fighter of all time?

jesus christ the hype I have for that kid...
Click to expand...
I didn't know about this guy until I put together this list. He's just 24 and seems like a promising new prospect. Beating Elliot would definitely line him up for a number 1 contender fight.
 
DatSamboKid said:
I didn't know about this guy until I put together this list. He's just 24 and seems like a promising new prospect. Beating Elliot would definitely line him up for a number 1 contender fight.
Click to expand...
Bro stop posting on this forum and watch some of his fights. jesus.
 
DatSamboKid said:
I really hope they book Umar vs Sandhagen because that's going to be a true test. Right now, it's still tough to say how well he'll do against the top fighters imo.
Click to expand...
Honestly if they book the fight, I'm slamming heavy on Umar especially if decent odds. I can't believe people think Sandhagen has a chance after getting manhandled by an injured TJ.
 
DatSamboKid said:
I really hope they book Umar vs Sandhagen because that's going to be a true test. Right now, it's still tough to say how well he'll do against the top fighters imo.
Click to expand...

They already booked Umar vs Sandhagen. It was the main event for a Fight Night card last August. The result was Umar pulled out without explanation, just like he has done many times before.

Umar has been scheduled to fight 10 times in the UFC, but he has only showed up to 5 of them. It's essentially a coin flip if Umar will withdraw or not. He is more of a pullout merchant than a fighter.
 
out of this crop? I think Morales will stay undefeated the longest, simply by virtue of being the freshest. Taira could be too, but it depends at which speed they move him forward. Suarez may just fight once a year for 3 more years and win that way
 
Updated list (August 4):

Evloev 18-0
Topuria 15-0
Chimaev 13-0
Garry 15-0 (+1)
Suarez 10-0
Rakhmonov 18-0
Mokaev 13-0 (+1), no longer with the UFC
Nurmagomedov 18-0 (+1)
Taira 16-0 (+1)
Murphy 14-0-1 (+1)
Petrino 11-1 (-1)
Morales 16-0
 
DatSamboKid said:
I checked out every active fighter on the roster and noted down all those who are still undefeated with at least four UFC fights.

If you had to choose, who do you think will keep their unbeaten streak going the longest?

Movsar Evloev (18-0, 8-0)
Ilia Topuria (15-0, 7-0)
Khamzat Chimaev (13-0, 7-0)
Ian Garry (14-0, 7-0)
Tatiana Suarez (10-0, 7-0)
Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, 6-0)
Muhammed Mokaev (12-0, 6-0)
Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0, 5-0)
Tatsuro Taira (15-0, 5-0)
Lerone Murphy (13-0-1, 5-0-1)*1 draw
Vitor Petrino (11-0, 4-0)
Michael Morales (16-0, 4-0)

Can anyone chime in on Taira, Murphy, Petrino and Morales?

I’m leaning towards Tatiana Suarez. Despite a bunch of injuries slowing her down, she's still a challenging matchup for anyone in her weight class, Zhang Weili included. But, her career is beginning to resemble Cain Velasquez’s career.
Click to expand...

Dern subs Suarez or outboxes her to a decision imo book it Dana
 
gosuasus said:
Updated list (August 4):

Evloev 18-0
Topuria 15-0
Chimaev 13-0
Garry 15-0 (+1)
Suarez 10-0
Rakhmonov 18-0
Mokaev 13-0 (+1), no longer with the UFC
Nurmagomedov 18-0 (+1)
Taira 16-0 (+1)
Murphy 14-0-1 (+1)
Petrino 11-1 (-1)
Morales 16-0
Click to expand...
Yup, keeping my list on the side:

-Ian Garry (15-0, 8-0)
-Movsar Evloev (18-0, 8-0)
-Khamzat Chimaev (13-0, 7-0)
-Ilia Topuria (15-0, 7-0)
-Muhammed Mokaev (13-0, 7-0)* Cut
-Tatiana Suarez (10-0, 7-0)
-Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0, 6-0)
-Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0, 6-0)
-Tatsuro Taira (15-0, 6-0)
-Lerone Murphy (14-0-1, 6-0-1)*
-Michael Morales (16-0, 4-0)
-Azamat Murzakanov (14-0, 4-0)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DatSamboKid
Top 10 Undefeated Fighters in UFC History: Can Ian Garry or Anyone Else Beat Khabib's Record?
Replies
10
Views
313
Ebay
Ebay

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,766
Messages
56,410,230
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top