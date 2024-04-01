Undefeated UFC Fighters with 4+ UFC Wins: Who’s Staying Unbeaten the Longest?

I checked out every active fighter on the roster and noted down all those who are still undefeated with at least four UFC fights.



If you had to choose, who do you think will keep their unbeaten streak going the longest? The current record is held by Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0, 13-0)



I’m leaning towards Tatiana Suarez. Despite a bunch of injuries slowing her down, she's still a challenging matchup for anyone in her weight class, Zhang Weili included.



January 21st 2025 Update:



-Movsar Evloev (19-0, 9-0) 145lbs

-Ilia Topuria (16-0, 8-0) 145lbs (C)

-Khamzat Chimaev (14-0, 8-0) 185lbs

-Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0, 7-0) 170lbs

-Tatiana Suarez (10-0, 7-0) 125lbs

-Lerone Murphy (15-0-1, 7-0-1)* 145lbs

-Michael Morales (17-0, 5-0) 170lbs

-Azamat Murzakanov (14-0, 4-0) 205lbs

-Shara Magomedov (15-0, 4-0) 185lbs

-Bo Nickal (7-0, 4-0) 185lbs

-Daniel Marcos (17-0, 4-0-0 1NC)* 135lbs



No longer undefeated, retired or released:



-Muhammed Mokaev (13-0) released at UFC 304.

-Vitor Petrino (11-1) lost to Anthony Smith at UFC 301.

-Tatsoru Taira (16-1) lost to Brandon Royal at UFN 244.

-Ian Garry (15-1) lost to Shavkat Rakhmanov at UFC 310.

-Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) lost to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.