Rumored Umar is fighting injured?

Little eagle soars again
“They Did X-Ray and They Said You Broke” – Umar Nurmagomedov Reveals Injury Scare Just Before UFC 311

Umar Nurmagomedov is set to take on Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 but pointed out how he suffered an injury in the camp.
After I was in Dagestan, I punch my arm. I go to show the doctor, you know, and I show them. They [do] like not [an] MRI [but] [what do you call it] when they check bone? They did X-ray and they said, “You broke [your arm]”. You know after that, after 20 days I go again even when I was broken, I was running. I want to still be in shape, you know. Even that time I try run, try to try to do shadow boxing, you know try to be in shape. And after 20 days I go again, and it’s become much better”

Interestingly, the UFC removed the interview of in which he mentioned this.
 
Sounds like built-in excuses in case merab gets it done...

Kinda like when islam pulled out against RDA , claiming he was sick in camp several weeks before...but really was just having a shitty weight cut and scared he was gunna gas or fade against him.. in his biggest fight to that date and 5 rounder..
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Sounds like built-in excuses in case merab gets it done...

Kinda like when islam pulled out against RDA , claiming he was sick in camp several weeks before...but really was just having a shitty weight cut and scared he was gunna gas or fade against him.. in his biggest fight to that date and 5 rounder..
Islam was gonna struggle with old ass RDA? The guy who gets his ass kicked by every wrestler he faces? I doubt he was worried about him, he probably was just sick. To assume a world class fighter was scared and lying about being sick is odd
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Islam was gonna struggle with old ass RDA? The guy who gets his ass kicked by every wrestler he faces? I doubt he was worried about him, he probably was just sick. To assume a world class fighter was scared and lying about being sick is odd
He wasnt sick at the time of the fight...he was sick in camp and then pulled out during the week of the fight...

First it was an injury they said...then he was sick

One of the biggest cases of cold feet I've ever seen IMO...RDA is well rounded and has one of the strongest resumes all time not single easy fighter on his resume ..very game opponent and Islam wasnt the Islam of today back then ...
 
That interview is from a few months back. A broken arm can heal within 6-8 weeks depending on the severity. Considering umar said the prognosis was very good after 20 days or so, it's safe to say that he healed before the fight camp even began.

Black9 said:
Fully explains why Merab accepted the fight after weeks of dodging.
Soon as story leaked that Umar fractured his arm weeks ago Merab IMMEDIATELY accepted the fight.
Or maybe Merab was waiting for a number one contender fight to finish before accepting the umar fight...hmmm, did any top contenders have a fight around the time Merab accepted the umar fight?......


1735793732680.png
 
fortheo said:
Or maybe Merab was waiting for a number one contender fight to finish before accepting the umar fight...hmmm, did any top contenders have a fight around the time Merab accepted the umar fight?......


Also, that interview is from a few months back. A broken arm can heal within 6-8 weeks depending on the severity.
Or more like he was hoping Figgy won so he can avoid Umar.

Once Yan won he immediately released a sketch about how Umar didn't "deserve" the shot and the guy he 50-45'd badly just a year ago does more.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Sounds like built-in excuses in case merab gets it done...

Kinda like when islam pulled out against RDA , claiming he was sick in camp several weeks before...but really was just having a shitty weight cut and scared he was gunna gas or fade against him.. in his biggest fight to that date and 5 rounder..
<Kpop01>

Ah the old "built in excuse" before he was even offered the fight. Funny Umar tweeted on November 30 that he'd had a fractured arm/hand so he wasn't able to have a camp to fight in January, and 3 days later Merab shows up to Dana's office and said he wants the fight for January.




www.mmafighting.com

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals arm fracture kept him out of January fight, open to any opponent

Top UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov expects to recover from injury and compete soon.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
nostradumbass said:
<Kpop01>

Ah the old "built in excuse" before he was even offered the fight. Funny Umar tweeted on November 30 that he'd had a fractured arm/hand so he wasn't able to have a camp to fight in January, and 3 days later Merab shows up to Dana's office and said he wants the fight for January.




www.mmafighting.com

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals arm fracture kept him out of January fight, open to any opponent

Top UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov expects to recover from injury and compete soon.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
Umar is a chess master. There's nothing wrong with his arm.

"When weak appear strong. When strong appear weak."- sun tzumagomedov
 
Black9 said:
Or more like he was hoping Figgy won so he can avoid Umar.

Once Yan won he immediately released a sketch about how Umar didn't "deserve" the shot and the guy he 50-45'd badly just a year ago does more.
Conspiracies. Everywhere.

He could have ducked the fight, instead he signed the deal. Irrational commentary.
 
Black9 said:
Or more like he was hoping Figgy won so he can avoid Umar.

Once Yan won he immediately released a sketch about how Umar didn't "deserve" the shot and the guy he 50-45'd badly just a year ago does more.
Yet he we are a couple weeks out from them fighting, A fight merab made happen. Merab is defending within 4 months of winning the belt and he's giving that defence to a guy with one ranked win in his entire career. What a duck. Yet Umar fans are still crying

<Moves>
 
Black9 said:
Fully explains why Merab accepted the fight after weeks of dodging.
Soon as story leaked that Umar fractured his arm weeks ago Merab IMMEDIATELY accepted the fight.
It's called a pre excuse it makes you look better to the simpltons if you lose.

working already
 
fortheo said:
Yet he we are a couple weeks out from them fighting, A fight merab made happen. Merab is defending within 4 months of winning the belt and he's giving that defence to a guy with one ranked win in his entire career. What a duck. Yet Umar fans are still crying

<Moves>
Made happen? This is no different from Twood who wanted to fight Nick Diaz. UFC made him fight Wonderboy.
UFC made the fight happen. And unless you are Jones or Conor, you can't say no.
 
VinceArch said:
That's nothing new. Renato Moicano entered the ring with a visible bump on his shoulder that led to a defeat in the 2nd round against Aldo IIRC and, of course, Tito fought with a cracked skull according to Tito.
<{Joewithit}>
Moicano won that fight. It was against BSD. And he put a beating on BSD. Doctah stoppahge after 2 rounds. Moicano had a broken clavicle or dislocated clavicle or something.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Made happen? This is no different from Twood who wanted to fight Nick Diaz. UFC made him fight Wonderboy.
UFC made the fight happen. And unless you are Jones or Conor, you can't say no.
Yes, Dana said merab came in and asked for this fight, and then it was made. They didn't make merab do it the way you seem to be suggesting
 
TerraRayzing said:
Made happen? This is no different from Twood who wanted to fight Nick Diaz. UFC made him fight Wonderboy.
UFC made the fight happen. And unless you are Jones or Conor, you can't say no.
yes, merab made it happen dana himself literally said Merab showed up to HQ and demanded the fight . said he wanted to fight before may next year so he didn't want to wait til after ramadan. the only way to get it booked before then was for january
 
Last edited:
