UFC's sh*tty matchmaking has given rise to 4 shadow champions (so much for being the 'premier league')

I am sick..............

Sick of the state of UFC's shitty matchmaking.

What makes UFC the standout MMA promotion? They're supposed to have the best fighters on the planet. The best fight the best. The champion = the bestest. Being a champion used to mean something. Now it's been watered down so much that fighters with 0 defences are begging Dana for a second strap.

I cannot recall a time when the belt meant so little. I'm a true MMA fan. And I don't mean that it in an egotistical way. Sure, I like fighters who can 'make some noise', but that don't necessarily mean I want them fighting for the strap.

8 divisions, and 4 of them have shadow champions (WMMA doesn't count). What's going on? Why are Cheato, Colby, Stipe, etc. getting title shots? This is a joke. I don't even get excited for championship fights no more.

What is a 'shadow champion'? A shadow champion is essentially a non-champion with a championship-esque run, i.e., fighters with a similar amount of ranked wins as the current champ. I've identified 4 shadow champions:
  • Merab - In this goblin's last 3 bouts, he beat Cejudo, Yan and Aldo in dominant fashion. He upgraded from no. 1 contendor status to shadow champion status the moment O'Malley decided he wanted a gimme matchup against Cheato.
  • Belal - 2 top 5 wins and 2 top 10 wins in his last 4. Which elite fighter has Leon beat besides Usman? We counting Colby now?
  • Anklaev - Potent has been gifted so many favorable match-up fights. 0 title defences at MW despite being the biggest middleweight in the history of the sport. We all know Anklaev is the top dog at LHW. Anklaev beats Potent any day of the week. Easy money, Ali.
  • Aspinall - Put aside by the UFC so Jon can get his gimme fight against Stipe. We all know it.

Personally, I like the belt to mean something. Whether a fighter is boring or not is completely irrelevant. If you want the belt to mean something it should be completely based off merit.

(Usman, the supposed greatest WW of all time, has 2 title defences against Masvidal. Let that sink in.)
 
...I'm a true MMA fan.

8 divisions, and 4 of them have shadow champions (WMMA doesn't count).
Nope, true MMA fans suffer through boring ass WMMA fights because we care about the best in the world, even in midget and women weight classes. You're not a casual, but you're not a true fan either.
 
Merab was in line for a title shot for years but turned them down because he wouldn’t fight Aljo.
 
Belal and ank aren't shadow champions .


Not convinced with belal and ank shit the bed a few times in high pressure situations. He's not this Boogeyman.

Wait and see until they get the belt.
 
You’re forgetting the genius idea of matching up Gaethje vs Holloway, thus depriving 2 champs of their natural next up contender. 2024 has been abysmal for UFC match making
 
How is Belal a shadow champ when we have seen how he fares against Leon, and it ain't well?
 
You’re forgetting the genius idea of matching up Gaethje vs Holloway, thus depriving 2 champs of their natural next up contender. 2024 has been abysmal for UFC match making
Justin gaethje ducked Islam

And max prolly thought volk was gonna stay at Fw with the belt and took the money fight
 
Can't wait for Poatan to shadowrealm Ankalaev to never hear him mentioned in the title picture again.
 
Big Frankie with more truths.

even though belal is next up for a ts is he really consensus number 2 WW??
Well, Who else should be? there's only shavkat, but wins over brady, burns and Luque are better than what shavkat has.
 
You’re forgetting the genius idea of matching up Gaethje vs Holloway, thus depriving 2 champs of their natural next up contender. 2024 has been abysmal for UFC match making
To be fair, the logic behind Gaethje vs Holloway was pretty clear from the outset.

"OMG WHAT ARE WE GONNA DO!??!?"
 
