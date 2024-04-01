UFC is killing the sport spirit

Hey guys. I am a long time sherdog reader and always had the desire to post and join conversations about MMA. Unfortunately, I will have to start with sharing some frustrations I had.

I think the UFC is killing the sport for pay per views or big events. I was very disappointed when they let Volk fight against Islam without proper training. Wasn't Gamrot was available? Why not put Gamrot and make a fight with Volk when both fighters are proper trained? Volk was the best champion UFC had back then, and could continue to make more history in the sport.

And for last, I thing belal is boring too, I would not like him as a champion, but come on, but give him the fckn title shot! He deserves. How many fighters beat the entire division to get avoided by the champions or matchmaking? So many examples, bisping avoiding Yoel... Alvarez avoiding Khabib... Cejudo cherry picking Cruz, that makes the title holder a clown and not a champion. I think now it's lacking a real champion status, a lot of fighters got the belt by favorable circumstances.
 
In hindsight, the days of Condom Depot and Rick's Tire Barn actually had the spirit of bushido.

But after decades of poor choices fueled by dick pills and cocaine, Dana has devolved into a Cisco bathing wife-beating trashbag that gets hyped watching adults with a 3rd grade education take turns slapping each other in the face for a few hundred bucks.
 
At the end of the day these fighters want to make money but we have seen what happens when fighters do make serious money. The situation is a double edged sword. And yes, it seems the UFC has gone quantity over quality.
 
Formal welcome to Sherdog my friend
Yeah that 2nd Volk fight was frustrating to see. We all know Volk could of done so much better, but he stepped up to the challenge on short notice so respect for that. Might of fucked his chin and career in a major way though
 
It’s not about the best fighting the best anymore, otherwise the number 1 contender would always get the title shot.

It’s about the champs sitting on their belts as long as possible, taking time off, ducking contenders, dreaming about second belts, fights where you got nothing to lose and just to gain.

And ofcourse everyone picking the easiest fights for the most possible money and claiming it’s about legacy.

We are lucky to have a few fighters left, who are ready for any challenge and willing to put on a show for us fans. That’s the reason I still follow the sport.
 
Volk fighting Islam and then Topuria in a short time frame is all on him.

Dana's lack of artistic creativity is def hurting the game though. Im still annoyed with his take on Michel Pereiras dance
 
I love that Volk's attitude, both from him and Izzy. Another reason for UFC to not risk a fighter with that mindset just to make a event sell. Volks could still make a lot for the sport. And they had Gamrot anyway. I really don't get, the only reason is to maybe desperately sell ppvs.

I got disappointed by the UFC recently, really looks like they are more into casual public than long time followers. Or worse, that they are only for casuals.

Let alone the BMF belt, despite I think more belts would be good and interesting, like a "2024 finisher champion" or whatever, who knows. I think it's a joke to make a belt for Nate Diaz fight just because of his popularity.
 
13Seconds said:
Volk fighting Islam and then Topuria in a short time frame is all on him.

Dana's lack of artistic creativity is def hurting the game though. Im still annoyed with his take on Michel Pereiras dance
Maybe Volk vs topuria is all on him. But he fighting Islam on short notice it's not. Sometimes matchmakers have to matchmake and not fighters.
 
ernestventures said:
I love that Volk's attitude, both from him and Izzy. Another reason for UFC to not risk a fighter with that mindset just to make a event sell. Volks could still make a lot for the sport. And they had Gamrot anyway. I really don't get, the only reason is to maybe desperately sell ppvs.

I got disappointed by the UFC recently, really looks like they are more into casual public than long time followers. Or worse, that they are only for casuals.

Let alone the BMF belt, despite I think more belts would be good and interesting, like a "2024 finisher champion" or whatever, who knows. I think it's a joke to make a belt for Nate Diaz fight just because of his popularity.
I think the slap stuff has to do with it, ever since this got traction the MMA side of things seem to be on the back burner.
 
