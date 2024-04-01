UFC is killing the sport spirit

Hey guys. I am a long time sherdog reader and always had the desire to post and join conversations about MMA. Unfortunately, I will have to start with sharing some frustrations I had.



I think the UFC is killing the sport for pay per views or big events. I was very disappointed when they let Volk fight against Islam without proper training. Wasn't Gamrot was available? Why not put Gamrot and make a fight with Volk when both fighters are proper trained? Volk was the best champion UFC had back then, and could continue to make more history in the sport.



And for last, I thing belal is boring too, I would not like him as a champion, but come on, but give him the fckn title shot! He deserves. How many fighters beat the entire division to get avoided by the champions or matchmaking? So many examples, bisping avoiding Yoel... Alvarez avoiding Khabib... Cejudo cherry picking Cruz, that makes the title holder a clown and not a champion. I think now it's lacking a real champion status, a lot of fighters got the belt by favorable circumstances.