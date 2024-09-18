UFC should start respect weight categories

M

MRudi

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 22, 2024
Messages
15
Reaction score
8
I don't know how about you, but I dont enyoy weigh bullying. Sometimes for freak fights trained figher for bodybuilder it can be fun, but it ain't sport.
And when I watch old fights of Jon Jones it is kinda sad how outpowers he Machida or Shogun Rua. Well hard to not, if he is HW.
Therefore I think UFC should change weigh categories to categories at the entry to octagon. The weigh you bring into the fight is your weigh. Not the 15 kg a day earlier.
LHW limit should be like 105 kg, MW limit like the 95 kg, WW limit should be like 85 kg, LW limit should be like 79 kg etc
 
Ya and then when they don't make weight at the octagon door, they have to turn around, walk back down the aisle and get pelted by tomato's, as the crown boos & hisses!!🍅🖕🐍
 
Last edited:
OMG a fighter outpowering his oponent? The absolute horror!!
 
Or do it like in ONE MMA where they test hydration.
 
Hotora86 said:
Or do it like in ONE MMA where they test hydration.
Click to expand...

People criticise ONE's system as flawed, but I don't remember seeing someone wobbling all over the place because they've cut so much weight they're unable to function.

On that score it's FAR better.
 
ENYOY IT
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20240917_173508_Chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_20240917_173508_Chrome.jpg
    209.4 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,592
Messages
56,205,161
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top