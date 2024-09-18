UFC should start respect weight categories

I don't know how about you, but I dont enyoy weigh bullying. Sometimes for freak fights trained figher for bodybuilder it can be fun, but it ain't sport.
And when I watch old fights of Jon Jones it is kinda sad how outpowers he Machida or Shogun Rua. Well hard to not, if he is HW.
Therefore I think UFC should change weigh categories to categories at the entry to octagon. The weigh you bring into the fight is your weigh. Not the 15 kg a day earlier.
LHW limit should be like 105 kg, MW limit like the 95 kg, WW limit should be like 85 kg, LW limit should be like 79 kg etc
