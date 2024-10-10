UFC release bunch of fighters 10/10/24

The_Renaissance
Sherdog Bunceweight Champion
@plutonium
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2008
- Messages
- 50,294
- Reaction score
- 34,244
According to wikipedia, the following have all been released by the UFC (following on from OSP and Karl Williams yesterday)....
Kleydson Rodrigues
Victor Altimirano
Da Woon Jung
Kaynan Kruschewsky
Brianna Fortino
Victoria Leonardo
Danyelle Wolf
Brian Kelleher (as per other thread)
Ricky Glenn
Jarno Errens (as per other thread)
Totally fine with all these cuts, personally.
Kleydson Rodrigues
Victor Altimirano
Da Woon Jung
Kaynan Kruschewsky
Brianna Fortino
Victoria Leonardo
Danyelle Wolf
Brian Kelleher (as per other thread)
Ricky Glenn
Jarno Errens (as per other thread)
Totally fine with all these cuts, personally.