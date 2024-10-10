UFC release bunch of fighters 10/10/24

According to wikipedia, the following have all been released by the UFC (following on from OSP and Karl Williams yesterday)....

Kleydson Rodrigues
Victor Altimirano
Da Woon Jung
Kaynan Kruschewsky
Brianna Fortino
Victoria Leonardo
Danyelle Wolf
Brian Kelleher (as per other thread)
Ricky Glenn
Jarno Errens (as per other thread)



Totally fine with all these cuts, personally.
 
Danyelle Wolf might be the most pointless signing in UFC WMMA history.

she was almost 40 when she won her fight on Contender Series. she was gonna be a Featherweight. then the UFC got rid of the division so she had to go down to Bantamweight. then didnt fight for 2 years. when she did finally fight, she lost her debut.

then didnt fight again since and got released. i dont really understand why she was signed in the first place.
 
Yeah, it was pointless.
 
Im fine with those cuts

Kleydson Rodrigues 1-3
Victor Altamirano 1-3 on last 4, overall 2-4 (he also made me lose a bet on his last fight lol)
Da Woon Jung - 4 fight losing streak... He was kinda letdown to me, since he started his ufc run with a 4 fight winning streak
Kaynan Kruschewsky - Who? Also 0-2
Brianna Fortino - Kinda impressed she's just 1-1 overall...
Victoria Leonardo - Best thing for her career... I still can't think of anyone thrown to the wolves like her... Idk... Alexander Otsuka i guess
Danyelle Wolf - 1-0 FW boxer... FW is dead so that makes total sense.
Brian Kelleher (as per other thread) - He was a good gatekeeper
Ricky Glenn - Same thing as Kelleher
Jarno Errens (as per other thread) - Well... 1-3 run also.
 
I have no problem with that. As far as I'm concerned, they can cut half the roster and I probably wouldn't shed a tear. Will not happen, I know.

From the named fighters I only know something about Kelleher and Errens. The last only because he is a european fighter.
Maybe it's because I only knew the names of 5 fighters from UFC 307. Sometimes I don't know from any of the Apex cards at all. Does this make me a casual?
 
Her debut was also at FW... And she got scheduled against Chelsea Chandler which would also be at FW.
And yeah... I never understood her getting a shot at contenders at first place though.
My guess is they had some expectations regarding the FW division...
Then Nunes retired with the division lol
 
Rodrigues was given a lot of opportunities aftter the Contender Series but lost to a much of other lower level UFC guys. You're getting cut if that happens.

Altimirano, another Contender series guy. Three losses in a row and relatively boring fights.

Da Woon Jung, had a good start in the UFC but yeah, 4 straight losses for a lower end of the UFC guy will get you released.

Kaynan Kruschewsky, kinda given an short rope but two straight losses and 33 years old so...

The women didn't belong in the UFC anyway, hardly even have many actual pro fights....

Brian Kelleher, hard to see it as he's been a staple in the UFC for quite a while and some fun fights but probably time to hang it up.

Ricky Glenn, being a 35 year old dude in the UFC and losing three straight and not being a big name will get you released.

Jarno Errens, 1-3 in the UFC not particularly interesting fighter.

I don't see any issue with any of these cuts.
 
Yeah Jung seemed to have potential at one point, still remember the shellacking he gave Nzechukwu.
 
Glenn and Kelleher are the only two who's name I recognize. I dont feel like I could pick them out of a lineup however.
 
Dana White Emancipation -- just in time for them to enjoy the Holiday Season!

Sherdog should rejoice...
 
Kinda weird they cut Glenn after he came up to WW on short notice, even those his recent record is not so great, should have given him one more chance.
 
I'd maybe have given Jung one more just because 205 is such a weak division and there's not a tonne of good ones outside the UFC.

Fortino if she was active I'd keep but I have a feeling she retired.

Rest no issue with, I wish Kleydson had been better than he turned out to be, I was hyped on him at one point.
 
I’d have kept Altamirano, he has an interesting karate style and his last fight was a banger
 
Fortino is the biggest wtf on that list. totally forgot she even existed.
 
