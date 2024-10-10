UFC release bunch of fighters 10/10/24

Rodrigues was given a lot of opportunities aftter the Contender Series but lost to a much of other lower level UFC guys. You're getting cut if that happens.



Altimirano, another Contender series guy. Three losses in a row and relatively boring fights.



Da Woon Jung, had a good start in the UFC but yeah, 4 straight losses for a lower end of the UFC guy will get you released.



Kaynan Kruschewsky, kinda given an short rope but two straight losses and 33 years old so...



The women didn't belong in the UFC anyway, hardly even have many actual pro fights....



Brian Kelleher, hard to see it as he's been a staple in the UFC for quite a while and some fun fights but probably time to hang it up.



Ricky Glenn, being a 35 year old dude in the UFC and losing three straight and not being a big name will get you released.



Jarno Errens, 1-3 in the UFC not particularly interesting fighter.



I don't see any issue with any of these cuts.