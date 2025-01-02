Media UFC placebo effect; marketing affects how fights are perceived.

I saw a very interesting video, in which this guy was able to convince people tap water tasted amazing by marketing it as $1,000 fancy water.



I think that fight fans are often times under a similar placebo effect due to marketing. A lot of fights put on by the UFC amongst contenders are actually quite bad if you remove the commentary, the walk-out, the promos, the hype, and just focus on nothing but the fight.

There are some very low level fights that are exciting and brutal but due to marketing people perceive it as less entertaining than title fights.

Do you think this is true? Are fight fans biased by the UFC when viewing how good a fight is?

FYI if you want to see the full video with the fancy water placebo effect:



I think if you remove the backstory, the hype, and the promos.

Low level fights are often times better than high level fights. I think you could even market and convince people that Covington is still a contender.
 
