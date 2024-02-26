UFC on ESPN+ 96: 3.2 4pm ET Main Card

Even if it never was "officially booked," it's too bad:







February 27, 2024 5:46 pm ET

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios won’t be going down this weekend.



Although never officially booked, Rosas vs. Turcios was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 238 in Las Vegas, following the last-minute cancellation of their bout at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 237 in Mexico City, Mexico.



UFC officials revealed the news to MMA Junkie on Tuesday evening. It’s uncertain if the UFC will keep the matchup and re-book for a later date or scrap it all together.