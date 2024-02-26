helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC on ESPN+ 96: 3.2 4pm ET Main Card. Please add to the discussion here.
White Goodman/ ben stiller from dodgeballErceg looks like an accountant...
Damn though lol. Shit was hectic for a secThat's a tough little dude... Umar looked great besides that flash knockdown
My brother jumped off the theater chair and blocked the entire TV while shouting obscenities... He has Umar in a parlay..Damn though lol. Shit was hectic for a sec
Poirier? IDK man father time is undefeated. I like BSD too dude is fun to watch
Dustin looked great vs Justin before getting caught. BSD has a granite chin though...Poirier? IDK man father time is undefeated. I like BSD too dude is fun to watch