UFC on ESPN+ 96: 3.2 4pm ET Main Card

Even if it never was "officially booked," it's too bad:



February 27, 2024 5:46 pm ET
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios won’t be going down this weekend.

Although never officially booked, Rosas vs. Turcios was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 238 in Las Vegas, following the last-minute cancellation of their bout at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 237 in Mexico City, Mexico.

UFC officials revealed the news to MMA Junkie on Tuesday evening. It’s uncertain if the UFC will keep the matchup and re-book for a later date or scrap it all together.
 
Anyone see the closing odds on Umar? Were they close to what they were here?
 
helax said:
Poirier? IDK man father time is undefeated. I like BSD too dude is fun to watch
Click to expand...
Dustin looked great vs Justin before getting caught. BSD has a granite chin though...
 
Initially looked problematic. But was mostly avoided. Thankfully.
Good to see Almakhan willing to throw big shots in any case.
Sounds like he got to skip DWCS and start with the worst matchup possible--it all will get 'easier' from here. For a while.




helax said:
It's @AppliedScience time
Click to expand...





At fight start, think it was Umar -1400.

IMG-2487.jpg

"I hurt him. I feel bad."

"I want to fight with Cory Sandhagen."


Krixes said:
Can your boy beat BSD @helax ?
Click to expand...

helax will know better, but as for me,
I'd feel better about Diamond Dustin if he had gone back to train with
@KDR by RNC for a little while.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 96: 3.2 1pm ET Prelims
2
Replies
36
Views
317
Krixes
Krixes
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 94: 2.10 4pm ET Prelims
Replies
5
Views
484
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 93: 2.3 4pm ET Prelims
Replies
16
Views
416
Dana's Conscience
Dana's Conscience
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 92: 1.13 4pm ET Prelims
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
Dude Incredible
Dude Incredible
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN 52: 12.2 4pm ET Prelims
Replies
2
Views
353
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,909
Messages
55,176,827
Members
174,655
Latest member
bobdowl

Share this page

Back
Top