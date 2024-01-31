helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC on ESPN+ 93: 2.3 7pm ET Main Card. Please add to the discussion here.
Not even Ja pulled a gun on a teammate in the locker room....
Surely you mean Giblert Arenas?? Come on man!
It did cross my mindSurely you mean Giblert Arenas?? Come on man!
these ancient Sherdog little gags just keep on surviving.....
The last two cards are killing me...Fuck Urbina. Trash dude wouldnt even win a wmma fight.
Got me bringin guns to workThe last two cards are killing me...
Crittenton a crazy mofo though lmaoNot even Ja pulled a gun on a teammate in the locker room....
He really was... Dude never left the hood or something. You're in the NBA making money but pulling guns on teammates...Crittenton a crazy mofo though lmao
He joined the crips after the NBA Ja styleHe really was... Dude never left the hood or something. You're in the NBA making money but pulling guns on teammates...