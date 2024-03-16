UFC on ESPN+ 97: 3.16 7pm ET Main Card

The event's overall quality was so low, it reminds of watching the worst of the Tuesday night bumfighting.
The only relevant fights involved Davis and then Battle and one of them did not have a relevant outcome. Even Davis' good outcome came from beating a Cage Warriors level fighter, so it's difficult to know where he is in that division.
Battle's eyepoking was followed by that HW bummery.
Tuivasa does not belong and what is Tybura going to do, hope for a rematch with Aspinall so he can get finished even faster?
Aside from that nonsense, glad you and @Dillydilly
put in the work so we could at least win some virtual cash.