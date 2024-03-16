UFC on ESPN+ 97: 3.16 7pm ET Main Card

Krixes said:
That dude knows he quit....
Dislike them both after that.
Loosa wanted to be aggressive AFTER the fight was stopped (and he never has and never will "kill" anybody).

And Battle acted like he is big time after having eyepoked his opponent, probably hoping to be like Jon Jones, the greatest (eye poker of all time).

Would not mind if every eyepoke victim refused to continue.
 
AppliedScience said:
He swore to God he'd kill him. I think he just gets his ass kicked in the rematch.
 
helax said:
He swore to God he'd kill him. I think he just gets his ass kicked in the rematch.
The event's overall quality was so low, it reminds of watching the worst of the Tuesday night bumfighting.

The only relevant fights involved Davis and then Battle and one of them did not have a relevant outcome. Even Davis' good outcome came from beating a Cage Warriors level fighter, so it's difficult to know where he is in that division.

Battle's eyepoking was followed by that HW bummery.

Tuivasa does not belong and what is Tybura going to do, hope for a rematch with Aspinall so he can get finished even faster?

Aside from that nonsense, glad you and @Dillydilly put in the work so we could at least win some virtual cash.
 
AppliedScience said:
Yeah sometimes the no name cards deliver but not at all tonight. You watching the boxing? Schofield now then the main.
 
helax said:
Got to see the end.
ha
Nothing like a fight ending because the referee is tired of fouls and so finally DQs the dirty fighter.

Headbutts and low blows are bad, but won't hate on a well timed TD 😌

 
AppliedScience said:
Dirty fighter and he had a meltdown when he got busted. Baby.
 
