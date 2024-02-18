UFC is finished

FrenchHeavyWeight
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2016
- Messages
- 2,036
- Reaction score
- 1,055
What a terrible card last night all these decisions megan olivi talking too much let the fans hear the music, too much commentators at the table, almost 4 ring girls whats the point ?
The same entrances since 2008... But the old ufc was better than today fighters had charisma and sponsors not that shitty crypto
the orange light the roman opening what a golden era
I dnt want to see nina drama and that blonde reporter dana is disgusting back in the day you had 10 people running the show it was enough
