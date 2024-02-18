UFC is finished

FrenchHeavyWeight

FrenchHeavyWeight

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 30, 2016
Messages
2,036
Reaction score
1,055
What a terrible card last night all these decisions megan olivi talking too much let the fans hear the music, too much commentators at the table, almost 4 ring girls whats the point ?


The same entrances since 2008... But the old ufc was better than today fighters had charisma and sponsors not that shitty crypto
the orange light the roman opening what a golden era


I dnt want to see nina drama and that blonde reporter dana is disgusting back in the day you had 10 people running the show it was enough
 
ufc 300 is a terrible card dana has lost all credibility,
The saudis are smelling blood the ufc is selling a crap product with a nice logo
 
Cheer up bro.

I enjoyed most of the card, hespect to those who fought.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Corrado Soprano
Was the UFC better off with Ariel Helwani or is Nina Drama a better fit?
Replies
5
Views
189
laleggenda27
laleggenda27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,803
Messages
55,105,276
Members
174,607
Latest member
haz09

Share this page

Back
Top