JohnMandick said: But... you said "UFC is a fun sport"... UFC is not a sport.



So I assumed you meant MMA. Click to expand...

Anyways that's my opinion, back then, the sport wasn't on the highest levels, there weren't 3 title fights in some of the UFC events, the roster wasn't as big as rn but also somehow, the UFC's stocks IMO has gotten lower, Dana has been focusing on this power slap thing and he's not a promoter he's now being an Ass-kisser and doesn't care about a lot of his fighters.Edit: Example of like when he gives Pereira all the privilege in the world and make him be the most active guy on the roster but what about Khamzat for an example who's been asking Dana to fight many times?