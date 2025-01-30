Go to app store

Download Metamask crypto wallet

Buy major crypto with credit card (after sending a pic of your ID and face and date for verification and wait for approval)

Get declined by your bank so try another card

Convert said crypto to whatever blockchain that scam is on (ETH, etc.)

Copy and paste the contract address from the UFC twitter (sorry, “X”)

Paste that address into your crypto wallet

Exchange your crypto for it

See that this “UFC crypto” has no value



Voila! You’re now scammed! Very easy!



I think we can agree most people are safe from this.



Nigerian romance scams on the other hand target an older, less tech-savvy audience…