  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media UFC Instagram hacked by crypto scam

Cautious about what? Clicking it?
No one are watching that shit. Or is it clicks into it?
I am just to old for this shit.
 
Last edited:
Lord Pyjamas said:
Cautious about what? Clicking it?
No one are watching that shit. Or is it clicks into it?
I am just to old for this shit.
Click to expand...
Go to app store
Download Metamask crypto wallet
Buy major crypto with credit card (after sending a pic of your ID and face and date for verification and wait for approval)
Get declined by your bank so try another card
Convert said crypto to whatever blockchain that scam is on (ETH, etc.)
Copy and paste the contract address from the UFC twitter (sorry, “X”)
Paste that address into your crypto wallet
Exchange your crypto for it
See that this “UFC crypto” has no value

Voila! You’re now scammed! Very easy!

I think we can agree most people are safe from this.

Nigerian romance scams on the other hand target an older, less tech-savvy audience…
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Crypto is a Ponzi scam. You aren't gonna make any real money with it, because someone else already is...💸🪙💸
<{jackyeah}>
Click to expand...
Plenty of long term money to be made in Bitcoin, I've made a lot at this point.

The fast majority of other crypto coins are just people attempting to time pump and dumps for wins but typically lose.
 
JPOMMA said:
Go to app store
Download Metamask crypto wallet
Buy major crypto with credit card (after sending a pic of your ID and face and date for verification and wait for approval)
Get declined by your bank so try another card
Convert said crypto to whatever blockchain that scam is on (ETH, etc.)
Copy and paste the contract address from the UFC twitter (sorry, “X”)
Paste that address into your crypto wallet
Exchange your crypto for it
See that this “UFC crypto” has no value

Voila! You’re now scammed! Very easy!

I think we can agree most people are safe from this.

Nigerian romance scams on the other hand target an older, less tech-savvy audience…
Click to expand...
One of my friends threw his old computer away twenty years ago with some crypto on it.
I bet it still haunts him. Probably worth close to a million $ right now! ha ha.
(nah, just one tenth of that) but still a lot of money.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
One of my friends threw his old computer away twenty years ago with some crypto on it.
I bet it still haunts him. Probably worth close to a million $ right now! ha ha.
(nah, just one tenth of that) but still a lot of money.
Click to expand...
The problem for every married crypto dude right now.

Most want to keep their large amount of wealth hidden from their family to the point the family doesn't even know to ask for it and if you die in a car crash the fortune just sits there untouched and wasted.
 
Meathead Jock said:
The problem for every married crypto dude right now.

Most want to keep their large amount of wealth hidden from their family to the point the family doesn't even know to ask for it and if you die in a car crash the fortune just sits there untouched and wasted.
Click to expand...
Bit dark but probably some truth to it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

VulcanNervPinch
Another Good Crypto Story
Replies
8
Views
310
Fishmonger
Fishmonger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,388
Messages
56,828,533
Members
175,422
Latest member
chosenviolence

Share this page

Back
Top