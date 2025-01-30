Dana's buddy Trump pushing crypto hardcore right now. Calculated move, imo"hacked"
Plenty of long term money to be made in Bitcoin, I've made a lot at this point.Crypto is a Ponzi scam. You aren't gonna make any real money with it, because someone else already is...
One of my friends threw his old computer away twenty years ago with some crypto on it.Go to app store
Download Metamask crypto wallet
Buy major crypto with credit card (after sending a pic of your ID and face and date for verification and wait for approval)
Get declined by your bank so try another card
Convert said crypto to whatever blockchain that scam is on (ETH, etc.)
Copy and paste the contract address from the UFC twitter (sorry, “X”)
Paste that address into your crypto wallet
Exchange your crypto for it
See that this “UFC crypto” has no value
Voila! You’re now scammed! Very easy!
I think we can agree most people are safe from this.
Nigerian romance scams on the other hand target an older, less tech-savvy audience…
I bet it still haunts him. Probably worth close to a million $ right now! ha ha.
(nah, just one tenth of that) but still a lot of money.
Bit dark but probably some truth to it!The problem for every married crypto dude right now.
Most want to keep their large amount of wealth hidden from their family to the point the family doesn't even know to ask for it and if you die in a car crash the fortune just sits there untouched and wasted.