Ryan Garcia crypto scam busted & called out by Coffeezilla

So greedy & already rich Ryan Garcia decided to scam his fans. One of the most unlikeable figures in boxing still showing his true rotten inner self.

Looks like he saw some of his fake religious, social media, & political heros align with obvious rug pull scammers & decided to get in on the grift too.

Here is the infamous & most well known reporter on these financial scams from famous & influential people, Coffeezilla himself


Meme coins are literally just a modern way to say transfer of wealth from the stupid to the pigs. Crypto is volatile & risky enough. Now lets make it even more scammy. Who in their right mind gets duped into buying these worthless substanceless meme coin Crypto from retarded spokes people who probably don't even have high-school diplomas or GEDs.

It's disgusting. All these guys are already financially successful & they still want to take money from their poverty fans and provide them with literal nothing. All while knowing these things never work or are only profitable if you're in on the ground floor scam.

Yahhh King Rye, Jesus is so proud of you !!!
 
I like that Cryptozilla is making videos on the celebrity meme coins. His youtube presence is badly needed for any topic he feels the need to call out.

Here's the thing, SEC has said memecoins are not securities.

You may call it a scam but it's not illegal. And I don't think memecoins are any less immoral than Taylor Swift tickets being $1500 for the nosebleed sections. Most people just dump 20 bucks on it for fun. If they spend their life savings on memecoins hoping to get rich, that's on them.
 
I dont know, to me there is a differece. Especially to people who enjoy live music or concerts. Or even a particular artist. Most consumers who purchased those tickets would also back their purchase. I dont think must rug pull meme coin holders would defend their purchase.

In my world an "overpriced" good or service is morally different than literal nothing with the intentions to rug pull & pray on people who have no idea how investing works.
 
Concert tickets are based on demand for a service. That isn't the same thing as a meme coin. Taylor Swift isn't telling people to throw their money away.
 
