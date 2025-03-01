Ryan Garcia crypto scam busted & called out by Coffeezilla

So greedy & already rich Ryan Garcia decided to scam his fans. One of the most unlikeable figures in boxing still showing his true rotten inner self.



Looks like he saw some of his fake religious, social media, & political heros align with obvious rug pull scammers & decided to get in on the grift too.



Here is the infamous & most well known reporter on these financial scams from famous & influential people, Coffeezilla himself





Meme coins are literally just a modern way to say transfer of wealth from the stupid to the pigs. Crypto is volatile & risky enough. Now lets make it even more scammy. Who in their right mind gets duped into buying these worthless substanceless meme coin Crypto from retarded spokes people who probably don't even have high-school diplomas or GEDs.



It's disgusting. All these guys are already financially successful & they still want to take money from their poverty fans and provide them with literal nothing. All while knowing these things never work or are only profitable if you're in on the ground floor scam.



Yahhh King Rye, Jesus is so proud of you !!!