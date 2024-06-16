UFC FN - Whittaker vs Aliskerov (June 22nd)

Is Ikram getting a bit too much respect coming in vs Rob? Is his striking good enough to beat him? Remember that Rob has never been outwrestled. I gave Khamzat somewhat of a chance to do it but not Ikram.
I guess the play would be Rob ml -Ikram ko small hedge.
There's something to the fact that the muslim fighters never lose big fights in that part of the world though. So might need to think it over. Any counter argument is welcome- Always better when someone tells me that I'm wrong beforehand rather than going to fight confident and getting surprised.
D-rod is 37 and coming off a positive test plus getting melted by Garry in the first. Before that he also engaged in a sparring match with Li that many thought he lost.Honestly, doesn't look like a great card for betting or DFS. Can't say for sure on DFS until we see lines but I don't see any potential no-brainers like the WMMA fight last night.
Only thing I'm initially thinking is that Gastelum is too juiced over D Rod at this point in each of their careers. IDK though, that's just a quick gut reaction take.
I agree with this take, but I don't know if I even trust Kelvin to win a layup match at this point haha.D-rod is 37 and coming off a positive test plus getting melted by Garry in the first. Before that he also engaged in a sparring match with Li that many thought he lost.
I actually think Kelvin is one of the safer picks of the card, they made this matchup with the sole purpose of getting him a win.
This is very much a "Prime Rob would win this handedly, but current Rob seems to get wobbled every fight now. Do you want to risk it?"Is Ikram getting a bit too much respect coming in vs Rob? Is his striking good enough to beat him? Remember that Rob has never been outwrestled. I gave Khamzat somewhat of a chance to do it but not Ikram.
I guess the play would be Rob ml -Ikram ko small hedge.
There's something to the fact that the muslim fighters never lose big fights in that part of the world though. So might need to think it over. Any counter argument is welcome- Always better when someone tells me that I'm wrong beforehand rather than going to fight confident and getting surprised.
But he still gets wobbled by solid competition. Ikram seems solid as well but at mw he would join the ranks of Izzy and DDP. No one else has beaten him. Ikrams wins are over Hawes and Warley Alves. Other one flash ko and other one a complete bullrush into quitting vs Alves. This is some of the biggest leaps in competition that I've seen in ufc. It can happen for sure -it basically happens all the time - but I just feel I need to see more from Ikram to believe he is top 5 in the div after 3 fights.I agree with this take, but I don't know if I even trust Kelvin to win a layup match at this point haha.
This is very much a "Prime Rob would win this handedly, but current Rob seems to get wobbled every fight now. Do you want to risk it?"
I'd suggest keeping the risk low, regardless of which fighter anyone backs on this one.
It might be a repeat of Abus vs Strickland, the short-notice thing makes it interesting, but I think that favors Whittaker by a lot. He was already preparing for a hulking wrestler with KO power, Ikram instead was preparing for BJJ guys.But he still gets wobbled by solid competition. Ikram seems solid as well but at mw he would join the ranks of Izzy and DDP. No one else has beaten him. Ikrams wins are over Hawes and Warley Alves. Other one flash ko and other one a complete bullrush into quitting vs Alves. This is some of the biggest leaps in competition that I've seen in ufc. It can happen for sure -it basically happens all the time - but I just feel I need to see more from Ikram to believe he is top 5 in the div after 3 fights.
I agree with that point as well. Even when Whittaker took on Vettori he never once seemed to be in any real trouble (that I can recall), and I'd probably favor Vettori over Ikram as well.But he still gets wobbled by solid competition. Ikram seems solid as well but at mw he would join the ranks of Izzy and DDP. No one else has beaten him. Ikrams wins are over Hawes and Warley Alves. Other one flash ko and other one a complete bullrush into quitting vs Alves. This is some of the biggest leaps in competition that I've seen in ufc. It can happen for sure -it basically happens all the time - but I just feel I need to see more from Ikram to believe he is top 5 in the div after 3 fights.
D-rod is 37 and coming off a positive test plus getting melted by Garry in the first. Before that he also engaged in a sparring match with Li that many thought he lost.
I actually think Kelvin is one of the safer picks of the card, they made this matchup with the sole purpose of getting him a win.
Kelvin is lacking in two areas that you need to beat D-rod.D-rod is 37 and coming off a positive test plus getting melted by Garry in the first. Before that he also engaged in a sparring match with Li that many thought he lost.
I actually think Kelvin is one of the safer picks of the card, they made this matchup with the sole purpose of getting him a win.