UFC FN - Whittaker vs Aliskerov (June 22nd)

sonhow said: Is Ikram getting a bit too much respect coming in vs Rob? Is his striking good enough to beat him? Remember that Rob has never been outwrestled. I gave Khamzat somewhat of a chance to do it but not Ikram.

I guess the play would be Rob ml -Ikram ko small hedge.

There's something to the fact that the muslim fighters never lose big fights in that part of the world though. So might need to think it over. Any counter argument is welcome- Always better when someone tells me that I'm wrong beforehand rather than going to fight confident and getting surprised. Click to expand...

In my own self analysis, I've realized I have been kinda shitty lately at gauging these "red hot prospects vs once (maybe still) elite vets that could possibly be descending". This fight has the added aspect of having super close odds so you can't say "well shit so and so is +300 so no reason not to take a small stab".Basically, I'll probably pass altogether. Betting and DFS. Cannonier looked great for a couple rounds and was -600 live, only to get stung and finished (albeit a questionable one) by the young lion a bit later.It's the ME so everyone is gonna want some action but imo there's gonna be better spots even on a card that I don't like a lot for betting.