UFC FN - Perez v Taira (June 15)

Andrade is a mystery to me, he has shown to get dropped by non heavy hitters in Stamann and Sergey who aren't known for having power. While he did beat those guys, how likely is it for Miles to drop him in this fight? the same way he dropped round 3 to Stamann? Which can diminish his probability, looks like a scrappy fight. hard to gauge if that is wear and tear, or inactivity, he's had 1 year intervals between fights.I’ll be on Perez to keep the momentum rolling. He’ll probably get subbed with a flying triangle or something. I also like Silva de Andrade.