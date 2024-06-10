  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC FN - Perez v Taira (June 15)

Aliskerov, Almabaev, Ulanbekov (88%)
Confirmed. Everything is good to go. Contracts are signed, medicals are passed, every document has been sealed and completed. Set to be announced this week.

Taira, Almeida, Heistand (66%)
Rumored but nothing confirmed yet.
 
I’ll be on Perez to keep the momentum rolling. He’ll probably get subbed with a flying triangle or something. I also like Silva de Andrade.
 
StewDogg11 said:
I’ll be on Perez to keep the momentum rolling. He’ll probably get subbed with a flying triangle or something. I also like Silva de Andrade.
Andrade is a mystery to me, he has shown to get dropped by non heavy hitters in Stamann and Sergey who aren't known for having power. While he did beat those guys, how likely is it for Miles to drop him in this fight? the same way he dropped round 3 to Stamann? Which can diminish his probability, looks like a scrappy fight. hard to gauge if that is wear and tear, or inactivity, he's had 1 year intervals between fights.

And his current mma gym is called 'NFT Castanhal'

i like the experience gap, favors him, seems like he can kick better, boxing is pretty close, id give Andrade the power edge.

the odds seem just about right, i think the it's too little value at near evens. Got to consider the age gap too.

Size and reach pretty neutral.

edit: Andrade actually has more koes, so i fixed my error.
 
I'll be on vacation with the fam so not sure how much of this card I'll see but I'm already seeing some good value spots on PP and I anticipate some good ones on UD too for the daily fantasy players. Stand by.
 
Gabriella Fernandes' line is going up as people start betting on Carli, might take the plunge if it gets to -170 or something.

Completely different matchup for Gabriella compared to her first two fights against Jasmine and Bleda. Carli is a striker who relies on getting finishes which isn't the best strategy to have unless you're an absolute specimen of a fighter, which she isn't.
 
Perez is kind of annoying (not as fighter nor probably as human but career wise he is up there when it comes to inconsitent piece of shit careers) so he probably could derail interesting prospect in Taira here and then shit the bed in next one. Bottom line is I try to not bet too much on Taira despite all the signs pointing at his win.
 
