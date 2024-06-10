UFC FN - Perez v Taira (June 15)

StewDogg11 said: I’ll be on Perez to keep the momentum rolling. He’ll probably get subbed with a flying triangle or something. I also like Silva de Andrade. Click to expand...

Andrade is a mystery to me, he has shown to get dropped by non heavy hitters in Stamann and Sergey who aren't known for having power. While he did beat those guys, how likely is it for Miles to drop him in this fight? the same way he dropped round 3 to Stamann? Which can diminish his probability, looks like a scrappy fight. hard to gauge if that is wear and tear, or inactivity, he's had 1 year intervals between fights.And his current mma gym is called 'NFT Castanhal'i like the experience gap, favors him, seems like he can kick better, boxing is pretty close, id give Andrade the power edge.the odds seem just about right, i think the it's too little value at near evens. Got to consider the age gap too.Size and reach pretty neutral.edit: Andrade actually has more koes, so i fixed my error.