UFC FN Hernandez/Pereira PBP/Discussion

Man, it was an uneventful round. I was scoring it for Robelis, but that last takedown and some shots might have been enough for Lane to steal it. Either 1-1 or 2-0 Lane. Added a live sprinkle to Lane with what I won on the O1.5 haha



Edit: I forgot I had a "free bet" and put it in Robelis by Dec at +1000, so I hope that hits haha.