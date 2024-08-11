UFC Fights to make after Tybura vs Spivac

#8 Serghei Spivac vs #7 Jailton Almeida - This is the fight I have wanted to see for the last year and a half, 2 grapplers within the HW division that haven't been matched up against each other? 2 men that had chances up the rankings and both lost by 2nd round TKO? Both came back and won by first round submission? All the things for this fight to happen just make sense. I wouldn't mind this being another Apex Main event, winner of this fight can take on a top 5 opponent but this for sure needs to happen!



#9 Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin - Wow well that was quick.... not the best night for Tybura... losing by first round armbar. He didn't take to much damage and Mick Parkin is well deserved of a ranked opponent, I think this is something to make this year possibly depending on both men's health.



Chepe Mariscal vs Nathaniel Wood - Great performance for Chepe, he had a decent amount of time in preparation for this fight and still missed fight by 3 pounds so I don't think he will be gifted a ranked opponent next despite being 4-0 in the UFC and 3-0 at Featherweight. Wood arguably deserves a ranked opponent after his last showing against Pineda at UFC 304 but lost his fight before that, both of these men needs a win to see a ranked opponent, these styles clashed together makes it a perfect gift for the fans.



Damon Jackson vs Cub Swanson - Damon Jackson took an absolute TON of damage tonight, he is more than likely going to need a bit of time off until early next year. When he comes back I think the fight to make is Cub Swanson, Cub has flirted with the idea of retirement for quite a while. He coaches a decent amount of fighters when he isn't fighting but I do think that his next fight will be his last as he is 40 turning 41 in December. I think we see this fight next year in the first quarter of 2025 and see Cub Swanson lay down the gloves after.



Danny Barlow vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos - Not the best showing from Barlow at all, missed weight by a tiny bit and won by "split" decision tonight. A lot of people were expecting a finish tonight but it is what it is. He just turned 29 so he is still young but I think I would like to test him with a very tough veteran who is extremely hard to put away and super durable. Zaleski Dos Santos is the perfect opponent for Barlow later this year in November or December and could be an amazing fight for a crowded arena. Possibly on the McGregor vs Chandler Prelims.



Nikolay Veretennikov vs Preston Parsons - Similar to Quang Le, Nikolay stepped in on short notice but took the loss tonight by "split" decision. He is 34 years of age about to be 35 so I don't really see him being anything crazy within the promotion but I would like to see how he does against a grappler in Preston Parsons who just fought at UFC 304, both men are similar time schedules and both men are polar opposites in the way they fight, could be interesting.



Chris Gutierrez vs Javid Basharat - Not the best showing from Chris but there is only so much you can do in preparation for someone on a few days notice. He didn't take to much damage tonight and was originally scheduled to fight Javid Basharat tonight before Javid had to pull out due to an injury (VIA Instagram). I think it's best to just rebook this fight for later this year as it was originally a pretty interesting fight in terms of technicality.



Quang Le vs Da'Mon Blackshear - Not a bad showing from a short notice replacement fighter in Le. If anything it's more a blessing that he was able to fight tonight as he's guaranteed a contract for at least another 1-2 fights instead of having to fight for a chance to win a contract on the Contender Series as he was originally scheduled for. He kept it close tonight and lost 29-28 to a former guy who was ranked. He is 32 years of age so not young whatsoever for a new comer but he can still cause issues, took a bit of damage to the legs tonight so he's gonna need some time off, someone else who will need time off is Blackshear who just lost by KO a couple weeks ago, let's see this early next year.



Toshiomi Kazama vs Caolan Loughran - Good For Kazama, although he still iffy on the feet with his chin, his grappling is certainly something to be on the look out for if you are ever against him. He is 1-2 in the UFC and pretty much just saved his career. Someone else who is 1-2 is Caolan Loughran who just lost to Jake Hadley at UFC 304, who is a Flyweight. Both of these men are in weird positions and seeing as they are both 1-2, I think the loser is more than likely going to go home in the potential fight.



Charalampos Grigoriou vs Future DWCS Contract Winner - The grappling is the ultimate demise for Grigoriou.... had a rough first round from it then early second round he rocked his opponent badly and even dropped him and almost had him finished if he kept the ground and pound up. Yet about a minute later he is tapping from a triangle choke. He is 8-5 overall and is 0-2 in the UFC and doesn't look impressive so I think him welcoming a DWCS prospect is probably next on the UFC's list.



#14 Chelsea Chandler - RELEASED - 2-2 in the UFC, arguably can be 1-3, 2 weight misses in her last 2 fights, this one by a whole 5 POUNDS! We know the UFC hates people who can't make weight and personally to add onto that, I just don't think Chelsea Chandler is good, like at all. She shows nothing of interest personally and I know it's harsh but this just shows how bad the 135 division truly is.

#8 Karol Rosa vs #7 Holly Holm - Great performance from Rosa tonight, at only 29 years of age she has a lot of time ahead of her. She went to war last December against Aldana and was no doubt a top 10 fight of the year and now comes back 8 months later and keeps it where she left off and got the won over Kianzad by 30-27 decision. Rosa is someone who will stand and trade no matter what and I think giving her Holly Holm is a perfect matchup, Holm is someone who will also standup while mixing in a bit of grappling and clinching here and there, this is a good matchup for both women and I think a perfect retirement fight for Holly Holm.



#11 Pannie Kianzad vs #12 Yana Santos - Kianzad couldn't do much tonight against Rosa and is now on a 3 fight losing streak while Yana Santos got a much needed win tonight. Both of these women have floated around each other in the rankings for a while but have never faced each other which is kind of odd so why not match them up tonight, let's see it early next year.



Jhonata Diniz vs #15 Rodrigo Nascimento - That's 8-0 (7 finishes) overall for Diniz and 2-0 in the UFC. He looked amazing tonight against Karl Williams, rocking him in every single round, enough to get the unanimous decision. I personally think even with only 2 fights, he will more than likely get a ranked opponent because he is actually a pretty entertaining HW (which seems to be rare nowadays) and most importantly, he is already 33 years of age so it's best to get him a ranked opponent sooner than later. Nascimento is a grappler with a chin that isn't the best. The question is if Diniz will be able to keep the fight standing and get into the rankings or will Nascimento defend his ranking by getting this fight to the ground?



Karl Williams vs Shamil Gaziev - Karl Williams takes his first UFC L, now 3-1 in the division he still isn't far from the rankings. I think still one more win he could sneak a possible opponent with a number next to their name. Gaziev had a very underwhelming fight last week against Mayes winning by 30-27. Both of these men are wrestlers and it could actually be a pretty entertaining matchup to watch, winner gets a ranked fight.



Youssef Zalal vs Alex Caceres - Man does Zalal look so much better of what? He started his UFC career 3-0 in the promotion, ran into Topuria, Woodson, Seung-Woo and Blackshear and ending up finishing 0-3-1 and that was enough to be released from the UFC. He gets 3 first round finishes in a different promotion, comes back against Billy Q on short notice, finishes him in the 2nd round by submission and now finishes Errens by RNC in the first round and the craziest thing about it? HES ONLY 27!!! He called for Caceres, Barboza, Ige, Giga but I think Caceres is the best option. If Zalal finishes Caceres I don't think you can stop him from getting a ranked opponent next after Caceres.



Jarno Errens vs Future DWCS Contract Winner - That's 1-3 in the UFC for Errens and instead of just recommending to cut him, I think him being a welcomer to a new comer from the DWCS should be fitting. I mean he has a Fight of the Night Bonus under his belt and went to a Majority Decision against William Gomis, so not terrible.



Stephanie Luciano vs Diana Belbita - Luciano looked amazing tonight in her UFC debut, winning 30-27 and even dropping Alencar in the 3rd round by a flying knee. She get's revenge and get's the win over Alencar after going to a draw with her on the Contender Series and I personally think at 24 years of age, Luciano can be the next big thing for the 125 division and I would love to see the UFC build her up. I think Belbita is a good next test, she is 2-5 in the UFC and recently lost to Molly McCann and possible had a torn ligament according to her, this could be something at the end of the year to look out for if the UFC would love to build Luciano.



Talita Alencar vs Puja Tomar - Man... Alencar is just to small it seems like, in this fight she couldn't find her shots at all against the taller opponent tonight. She's 33 and now 1-1 in the UFC and in her debut there was a lot of controversy about if she truly did deserve the split decision win. Someone who is in a similar position is Tomar. She is also very small, listed at 4'9 and Alencar is listed at 5'0 even. Funny enough both woman have a split decision over Rayanne Amanda, where a lot of people believe Amanda won both fights against both fighters.