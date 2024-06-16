UFC Fights to make after Perez vs Taira

#5 Tatsuro Taira vs Winner of #7 Kape vs #6 Mokaev - Taira got the win tonight by a nasty body triangle while being on Perez's back while he was standing. It led to a knee injury from Alex Perez that gives Taira the win by TKO. I will say that Taira's boxing defense was a bit suspect tonight but he is still very very young so he has time to improve. I think that if he fights the winner of Kape vs Mokaev, the winner of that fight should get a title shot!



#6 Alex Perez vs The Loser of #7 Kape vs #6 Mokaev - This is really only for Kape if Kape loses his next fight at UFC 304, Perez actually looked decent tonight but had a nasty injury from a standing body triangle. I say take your time and come back when you're ready, if Kape loses at UFC 304, make this fight.



Miles Johns vs Brad Katona - Miles Johns got it done tonight, was a fun fight. He is now 7-2 in the UFC but has some iffy loses and a no contest to Dan Argueta. I want to see how he does with another UFC fighter in a similar position, which is Brad Katona. Brad has a great chin and some great wrestling, whoever wins this could be looking a fight just outside the top 15.



Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Davey Grant - Silva de Andrade is always a fun fighter and a must watch, despite taking the L and being 38 years of age, he is an entertainer. Him and Davey Grant are both 38 years of age, both super fun to watch, enough said.



Lucas Almeida vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke - Lucas Almedia's boxing was very sharp tonight, dropping his opponent a few times. Now 2-2 in the UFC he shows that he can still hang with the unranks in his division. Shayilan, came in with some great wrestling but couldn't capitalize on any of the positions he had and eventually lost by 3rd round RNC. Shayilan is now 3-3 in the UFC and on a 2 fight losing streak, I think the UFC is gonna still keep him around, I think a fight between these 2 can help these 2 men who are kind of stuck in a weird spot.



Timothy Cuamba vs Connor Matthews - Cuamba just started very slow tonight, got dropped early by a 1-2 then simply just got out boxed the rest of the fight. He landed a few good shots here and there and even got a takedown at the end of the fight and started landing some great ground and pound, just to late to do anything. Matthews just made his debut about 2 months ago and lost by TKO in the third round, Matthews is 32, so he's a bit of an older prospect. Cuamba is now 0-2 in the UFC and Matthews is 0-1, who can pick up their first UFC win?



Brady Hiestand vs Javid Basharat - Great performance from Hiestand after doing very well the first round then getting dropped in the 2nd round badly and coming back in the 3rd round after surviving and getting the win. Hiestand is now 3-1 in the UFC, which is a 3 fight winning streak as well, and only 25 years of age. He says that he wants to fight with his team mate Chiesa on the same card in August and seeing how that is Abu Dhabi, I think a fight with Javid is perfect. Javid has fought in Abu Dhabi before and he just recently took his first loss against Zahabi after being a -900 favorite. This could be a huge win for either young fighter.



Garrett Armfield vs Dan Argueta - This was a very fun fight while it lasted, Armfield dropped Brady and had some very good defense on submissions throughout the first 2 rounds but eventually fell to a 3rd round submission lost. Nevertheless his stock is still good and raised if anything despite the loss, only 27 he still has a ton of time. A fight against another wrestler in Dan Argueta would be another great test for Armfield to see if he can improve on the takedown defense.



Assu Almabaev vs #14 David Dvorak - Assu is now 3-0 in the UFC, and stands at 20-2 record overall. He got the job done on the ground today by his amazing wrestling. I think it's time for him to get a ranked opponent, seeing as he's already 30 years of age, he isn't going to get any younger. He called for #4 Kai Kara France and I don't think he is ready for that BIG of a jump yet. I think someone just barley in the top 15, but still a big challenge is David Dvorak, should be a fun one!



Jose Johnson vs Ode Osbourne - Jose looked massive tonight, becoming a record holder for tallest flyweight in UFC history at an even 6 foot. Despite that, he couldn't do much tonight in anything. He is now 1-2 in the UFC and I think a fight against a veteran in the 125 division in Ode Osbourne would be a fun one, Ode is 4-5 in the UFC and a fun fight but whoever loses this could be looking at the door.



Adam Fugitt vs Billy Goff - Close fight, like I said before the loser of this was going to leave the UFC as they were both 1-2. Fugitt got it done by split decision but it wasn't as impressive as it should've been for the winner of this fight. I think Fugitt facing prospect Billy Goff who just had a war with Trey Waters would be a fun one, also would be 10 year age difference!



Josh Quinlan - Released - 1-3 in the UFC, on a 3 fight losing streak, this was a loser leaves the UFC bout and Quinlan took the L unfortunately on the scorecards.



Nathan Maness vs Charles Johnson - Maness just simply was the better man tonight against Jimmy Flick, he is now on a 2 fight winning streak and who else is on a 2 fight winning streak? Charles Johnson is. These 2 men are both boxers and would be quite the fun fight, winner is looking a top 15 fight.



Jimmy Flick vs Su Mudaerji - There is no doubt there is a clear flaw in Jimmy Flick's game and that is his striking as a whole. His Striking offense and defense is very below average, and get's out classed on the feet on almost every fight, except the ones he gets to the ground. Flick's Jiu-Jitsu is very good though. Su Madaerji's striking is very good but his grappling game is very below average, see what I'm doing here? Matching 2 fighters up where one excels where the other one doesn't. Su Mudaerji is 3-3 in the UFC and Flick is now 2-3, would definitely be an interesting one.



Gabriella Fernandes vs Ernesta Kareckaite - Fernandes got the W tonight, could've went either way but nevertheless, now 1-2 in the UFC, I would like to see her against another girl who beat Judice on the Contender Series in Ernesta Kareckaite. Kareckaite went to war against Judice on the Contender Series and got the W but lost her debut at UFC 301, which was another fight that could've went either way. I would like to see how both women do against each other as they share similarities in opponents.



Carli Judice vs Brogan Walker - Judice had a war on the Contender Series and on her debut, although you can argue she won tonight, she lost on the scorecards where it matters the most. Still only 25, she has a ton of time to improve, I think a fight against 34 year old Brogan Walker can suit her and see where she truly is skill wise. Brogan is 34 and 0-2 in the UFC, can only assume the UFC is looking to give her up and coming prospects.



Westin Wilson vs Jack Jenkins - Great performance by Wilson, but not to discredit him to much, Jeka just isn't that good. I still think the UFC see's Westin as a layup for some of there newer prospects still. One of those fighters that fall under that category is Jack Jenkins. I know Wilson called for Salt Lake City, maybe he gets it, maybe not. I think this fight in Australia or anywhere should be good for Jack Jenkins's return back to the UFC after an injury last time out.... but you never know.



Jeka Saragih vs Isaac Dulgarian - Wow that gameplan of Saragih was terrible, I know Westin Wilson is chinny but Jesus.... just putting yourself in worst and worst positions, eventually getting subbed in the 1st Round. This was a layup fight from the UFC to Jeka and he couldn't get it done. I personally just don't think he's that good, now I think the UFC will turn around and give Isaac Dulgarian a layup in Jeka! Dulgarian had a hard fight with Christian Rodriguez that a lot of people thought he won, still very young he can make some serious noise.



Melquizael Costa vs Julio Arce - Costa struggled with the takedown defense in the first round but found his grove as time went on during the fight. Got the win in the 3rd round and at 2-1 in the Featherweight division since stepping in on short notice in his debut against Thiago Moises at Lightweight, he could actually be something, not yet though as he still needs to improve a lot in his game. Costa is only 27 and with 0 damage taken during the entire fight, I think a fight between him and UFC veteran Arce would be a scrappy fight. Arce just finished Herbert Burns about 3 months ago and took no damage in that fight as well. Could be a fight to make at the end of the year.



Josefine Knutsson vs Emily Ducote - Now 2-0 in the UFC (8-0 Overall), Knutsson's striking is something beautiful to watch, although she isn't a finisher, her striking speaks for it's self. She does lack in the grappling department though, her takedown defense isn't the best and she starts to panic when she's on her back and makes pretty simple mistakes. I think a fight with Emily Ducote who is also a good striker within the division would be a fun fight. Ducote had a controversial lost last fight where a lot of people thought she won, should be a interesting one but a fun one for sure in the striking department. If Josefine can win this, I think a ranked opponent is next.



Julia Polastri vs Rayanne Amanda - Very competitive fight for Polastri in her debut, she was out matched in the striking game but she had her moments on the ground for sure, still young she has a lot of time to improve. Amanda is 0-2 in the UFC and both of them were by split decisions. Lot of people think she won her last fight so let's see what she can do here.