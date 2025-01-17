  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC Fighters who were never very good but were popular and had name value

UFC fighters that were often talked about, for whatever reason or the other, but just weren't great fighter's at the end of the day, call 'em busts, overrated, overhyped, whatever. Here's a few off the top of my head.

Todd Duffee- Built like a specimen, came in hot with the fastest KO at HW, then had a shit career thereafter
Erick Silva- Mega-hype- total fizzle
Roger Huerta- Started off super hot, looked like he could be a champ for a moment. Let his ego (and that Sports Illustrated cover) go to his head
Clay Guida- Despite his longevity, and some thrilling fights early on (Diego fight was insane) Clay was never that good
 
CM Punk - been there, done that, gets the T-shirt.
Natural Order said:
Lesnar comes to mind
How was Lesner never any good? He was a freight train who beat the shit out of Mir, KO'd Randy Couture, and gave us an all-time comeback against Carwin.

He can hold his head high with his only unavenged career losses being to a prime Cain and prime Overeem.
 
