UFC Fighters who were never very good but were popular and had name value

UFC fighters that were often talked about, for whatever reason or the other, but just weren't great fighter's at the end of the day, call 'em busts, overrated, overhyped, whatever. Here's a few off the top of my head.



Todd Duffee- Built like a specimen, came in hot with the fastest KO at HW, then had a shit career thereafter

Erick Silva- Mega-hype- total fizzle

Roger Huerta- Started off super hot, looked like he could be a champ for a moment. Let his ego (and that Sports Illustrated cover) go to his head

Clay Guida- Despite his longevity, and some thrilling fights early on (Diego fight was insane) Clay was never that good