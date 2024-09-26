Media UFC fighter is name dropped in one of the most popular TV shows for their physique

Murders in the building is one of the most watched and popular TV shows currently and into their 4th season.

When the characters were discussing whether or not they had good physiques, Conor McGregor’s name was brought up as a standard bearer for good physique.

Conor McGregor name-dropped by Paul Rudd in new season of Selena Gomez's murder show

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to come out of Ireland.
Conor hasn’t fought for years and yet his name and image repeatedly gets mentioned and appears in main stream media. When and how long do you think until we can move on from McGregor being a star?
 
1_MAIN-MIRRORCONORMCGREGOR.jpg
 
Not until Conor grows some balls and steps up to Platinum in BKFC.
 
I thought Rudd's character was killed off in season 3. Why is this news now?
 
koa pomaikai said:
Even if Conor is retired, we can’t post about retired fighters that don’t fight?
Click to expand...
He doesn't belong in the UFC discussion since you're only talking about some dorky show that has fuck all to do with fighting.
 
StonedLemur said:
He doesn't belong in the UFC discussion since you're only talking about some dorky show that has fuck all to do with fighting.
Click to expand...

Dorky show? It’s been one of the top shows for the last 3 years. Its the most watched crime comedy drama in Hulu’s history.

You should watch it, season 1 was amazing but each season has been slightly less good.
 
www.sportskeeda.com

I haven't started the new season yet, and this post just ruined my fucking day. <lol>

How badly is the UFC dying? The only mention they get is about a fighter who doesn't even fight anymore.

I'd rather watch dumb ass Rorion Gracie look directly into the camera on Three's Company.



<suzylol>
 
koa pomaikai said:
Dorky show? It’s been one of the top shows for the last 3 years. Its the most watched crime comedy drama in Hulu’s history.

You should watch it, season 1 was amazing but each season has been slightly less good.
Click to expand...

Like I said, dorky show.
 
