Conor McGregor name-dropped by Paul Rudd in new season of Selena Gomez's murder show Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to come out of Ireland.

Murders in the building is one of the most watched and popular TV shows currently and into their 4th season.When the characters were discussing whether or not they had good physiques, Conor McGregor’s name was brought up as a standard bearer for good physique.Conor hasn’t fought for years and yet his name and image repeatedly gets mentioned and appears in main stream media. When and how long do you think until we can move on from McGregor being a star?