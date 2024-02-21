UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Props and Parlays 7pm ET 2-24

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Props and Parlays 7pm ET 2-24. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
 
Anyone that want to join for Tap contest is welcome for the next two weeks. 4 people, 1 v 1 and winners face off next week for 2 million vcash

1 @Doughie99
2.
3.
4.

Just have your tap card done by Saturday at 2pm ET
 
