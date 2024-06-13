Ugh you guys just don’t get it.



The UFC is the brand. The promotion. The whole show. People pay to see the UFC now, not stars and they can sell out a show no matter who is fighting, so they clearly deserve 80% of the revenue split.



Also, in unrelated matters, these guys need to start promoting themselves if they want better pay or opportunities. The UFC can’t be expected to market someone or push someone who may be winning, but isn’t exciting. You need to promote yourself in the UFC.



I think that’s what I’m being told anyway.