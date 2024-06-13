  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News UFC Fight Night: Louisville Fighter Purses Released

There might've been a very slight increase in pay? Not too many 12/12 fighters.

Still looks pretty underwhelming though..
 
So Montana de la Rosa has made as much money as Imavov
Ugh you guys just don’t get it.

The UFC is the brand. The promotion. The whole show. People pay to see the UFC now, not stars and they can sell out a show no matter who is fighting, so they clearly deserve 80% of the revenue split.

Also, in unrelated matters, these guys need to start promoting themselves if they want better pay or opportunities. The UFC can’t be expected to market someone or push someone who may be winning, but isn’t exciting. You need to promote yourself in the UFC.

I think that’s what I’m being told anyway.
 
Lapilus getting 14/14 for his 7th UFC fight is actually ridiculous. He now has a 5-2 UFC record.
 
Thiago Moises has been a reliable, active veteran for the UFC for many years now and he can't even get more than 58K?

There really is no defending this organization.
 
So let me get this right...

Assuming Cody Stamann was not on a flat rate like every other winner on this card, if he'd beaten Taylor Lapilus, he'd have been the second highest paid fighter on the card behind only Dom Reyes?

Damn that's crazy.

And that's not to say Stamann is overpaid, it's to say everybody else is seriously underpaid.
 
