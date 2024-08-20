UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady

Fight Odds | MMA Betting Odds, News and Analysis Fight Odds is your #1 resource for MMA Betting. Stay on top with the latest MMA Betting News, Opening MMA Odds and MMA Betting Tools.

I don't know if people feel that it's too early to start the discussion, but I'd like to have the threads start when the lines drop if possible. Gives us a better chance of getting money down before the lines settle. Let me know what you think of that.I took Brady (-167), but I'm second-guessing myself there. In theory he's a younger version of Burns, who is 38 now and coming off two losses. That's the one I'd most like feedback on.Natalia Silva should comfortably out-strike Andrade. Took her at -250. Sucks that the cat is out of the bag as to how good Silva is. I hoped for better odds.I also think Amorim is virtually incapable of losing to Demopolous. Demopolous is like Poppins without the boxing.