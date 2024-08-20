UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady

I don't know if people feel that it's too early to start the discussion, but I'd like to have the threads start when the lines drop if possible. Gives us a better chance of getting money down before the lines settle. Let me know what you think of that.

I took Brady (-167), but I'm second-guessing myself there. In theory he's a younger version of Burns, who is 38 now and coming off two losses. That's the one I'd most like feedback on.

Natalia Silva should comfortably out-strike Andrade. Took her at -250. Sucks that the cat is out of the bag as to how good Silva is. I hoped for better odds.

I also think Amorim is virtually incapable of losing to Demopolous. Demopolous is like Poppins without the boxing.
 
B.Goetz said:
I also think Amorim is virtually incapable of losing to Demopolous. Demopolous is like Poppins without the boxing.
I have seen Vanessa Demopolous win four of her past five fights primarily using her striking whereas I have never seen Jacqueline Amorim land a single meaningful strike on the feet against any opponent in the UFC.

What I have seen is Amorim quit after five minutes, display terrible conditioning, and absolutely no striking ability.

Laying -400 on a guard puller with no cardio, nor heart, is a disaster waiting to happen.
 
