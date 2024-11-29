UFC doesn't have the best HW, LHW, WW, WFLW, WFW and possibly more..... WOW what happened?

UFC is busy signing elite Russian talent like 10-10 record Denis Tiuliulin. That's what happened. Other orgs signed better talent than them that's why you see average dudes like Belal, Strickland, ancient Glover etc become champ in the UFC



UFC never had the best talent that's why guys from PRIDE, Strikeforce, WEC, Rizin, KSW etc became champ in the UFC. Even a fake WWE wrestler Brock was champ in the UFC



Dana got destroyed with Chuck in PRIDE



DDP was average when he was outside of UFC and got KO'd by Soldic, in the UFC nobody can touch this guy lmao