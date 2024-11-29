UFC doesn't have the best HW, LHW, WW, WFLW, WFW and possibly more..... WOW what happened?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,683
Reaction score
49,017
HW-Francis
LHW-Vadim
WW-Musaev
WFLW-Dakota
WFW-Cyborg

Others possible

LW-Usman
BW-Patchy
FLW-there could be a fly out there better than Pantoja. He might lose to Rizin champ his next fight.

WTF happened?
 
It seems to happen every few years or so... but only hardcores know not all the best fighters are in the UFC.
 
JBJ was here said:
The UFC clearly does have the best two HWs and the best LHW, and WFW is not a division. The other two are arguable, but don't diminish the idiocy of TS.
Click to expand...
Is correct

And let’s be honest, if they have the vast majority of the number 1 fighters in the men’s divisions no one will give a shit about anything else
 
Literally no proof of that as the best in the weight classes currently hasn’t fought aside from Jiri and Nemkov…

Cyborg is just lucky Amanda retired otherwise she wouldn’t be the best.

Musaev has beaten nobody.

Until they’re under one roof and fighting ranked fighters consistently then we can have a more broad view. Otherwise it’s the PrideFC vs UFC or Bellator vs UFC all over again.
 
these threads happen every couple of years and then all the guys that hipsters on chair, Dawg said they were the best either end up losing or go to the UFC and get owned

When will hipsters learn their lesson?
 
These threads again lol.

For starters, Vadim went to HW. Pereira would beat Corey Anderson’s ass too.

Musaev over Belal and Dakota over Shevchenko is certainly……an opinion.
 
What do you think this is, Strikeforce era? These big names outside the UFC who finally come in to compete almost always fail. Not only that, history has shown that the slightly lower ranked guys do better in UFC than the bigger names.
 
UFC is busy signing elite Russian talent like 10-10 record Denis Tiuliulin. That's what happened. Other orgs signed better talent than them that's why you see average dudes like Belal, Strickland, ancient Glover etc become champ in the UFC

UFC never had the best talent that's why guys from PRIDE, Strikeforce, WEC, Rizin, KSW etc became champ in the UFC. Even a fake WWE wrestler Brock was champ in the UFC

Dana got destroyed with Chuck in PRIDE

DDP was average when he was outside of UFC and got KO'd by Soldic, in the UFC nobody can touch this guy lmao
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,479
Messages
56,585,716
Members
175,294
Latest member
Beechiell

Share this page

Back
Top