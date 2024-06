Bigstantheman said: Contract negotiations gone wrong or an injury is my bet Click to expand...

If they're scrubbing promo footage, then the wheels are already in motion for a full cancellation. Marketing is the LAST department to get the full notification that there's been a change of plan, so if they're removing shit, several layers higher in the UFC organization have already made the decision to scrap this thing.I think we can safely rule out contract negotiations.Conor is in no shape to fight, and never will be again.That injury he took against Poirier was not your standard issue MMA damage. It was DEVASTATING. A fighter's footwork simply cannot come back after the foot has become completely dislocated from the leg. He's done.He'll probably make a return in BKFC (where he'll make another fortune crushing cans) but his days as an elite MMA athlete are gone.