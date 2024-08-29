UFC contracts and BJJ, boxing and bare knuckle organizations

Lionheart7167
Does anyone know how a UFC contract is actually structured?
I've seen UFC fighter's compete in BJJ and Sambo tournaments while still under contract, but it doesn't seem like they can compete in bare knuckle or boxing.
I'm sure it depends on the actual fighter. There's a big difference between a Mcgregor and a Buckley.
Is it written in that certain combat sports are allowed while other's are not?
