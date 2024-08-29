UFC contracts and BJJ, boxing and bare knuckle organizations

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
677
Reaction score
857
Does anyone know how a UFC contract is actually structured?

I've seen UFC fighter's compete in BJJ and Sambo tournaments while still under contract, but it doesn't seem like they can compete in bare knuckle or boxing.

I'm sure it depends on the actual fighter. There's a big difference between a Mcgregor and a Buckley.

Is it written in that certain combat sports are allowed while other's are not?
 
Yes, they aren't allowed to do sports where they're going to take large amounts of damage
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Independent contractors are supposed to be able to do whatever they want.
Click to expand...
correct they are independent contractors. meaning they can sign a contract with whom ever they want. the restrictions are within the contract. and all UFC contracts are different for every fighter, they dont have a cookie cutter contract, though there is a cookie cutter baseline. depending on the fighter, management, lawyer's abilities the contracts will differ.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Yes, they aren't allowed to do sports where they're going to take large amounts of damage
Click to expand...
Do you think they have been told they have to tap early in bjj comps?

I mean, they aren't going to get any CTE in jiu-jitsu tournaments or "super fights" but there's always the chance of getting your knee shredded apart.
 
Lionheart7167 said:
Does anyone know how a UFC contract is actually structured?

I've seen UFC fighter's compete in BJJ and Sambo tournaments while still under contract, but it doesn't seem like they can compete in bare knuckle or boxing.

I'm sure it depends on the actual fighter. There's a big difference between a Mcgregor and a Buckley.

Is it written in that certain combat sports are allowed while other's are not?
Click to expand...
Sambo? Bjj? Those arent real pro sports… the UFC does it’s own bjj events for UFC fighters for fun. Where have you been in the last few quintets.

I’ve competed in official open IBJJF tournaments and I’m a hobbyist and I suck. You lose money even if you win.

Those big tournaments you hear about like ADCC are funded by rich Dubai princes. Even Craig Jone’s recent 1 million dollar prize was from an anonymous UAE invester. That’s why the Shiekh only does ADCC once every two years. They dont gain money from it.

Nobody really makes a living from competing in those, but from teaching seminars, opening a gym, selling instructional videos, and if you’re in the top 5% the occasional sponsor.

Only Here for Attachments said:
Independent contractors are supposed to be able to do whatever they want.
Click to expand...
BS, doesnt matter if you’re the queen of England, a contract with restrictions is a legal leash on your external business opportunities. That’s what Francis was crying about for 5 years until he left for boxing, and signed with PFL instead of UFC with a specific paragraph that allows him to box while under contract.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Independent contractors are supposed to be able to do whatever they want.
Click to expand...
Not unless they’re honouring their contracts with me first.

A HUGE amount of pro athletes aren’t allowed to do certain activities while under contract. Can’t ride motorcycles, or skydive.. and several other inherently dangerous activities, or sports. Bjj/grappling is not as dangerous as a lot of combat sports. But career ending injuries do happen.

So no.. If someone signed a contract with me they better honour it. Because I will. But if you die in the BKFC (It happened). You are NOT going to be able to honour your UFC contract with me, right?

But as a businessman you would have to honour your contract with me first. We both willingly signed it, afterall.

And nobody expects people to die in “sports”. But it literally happens everyday.

Either you can see all the facets of a situation. Or you’re myopic.. and it’s usually because you have an agenda.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,242
Messages
56,108,123
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top