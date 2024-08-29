UFC contracts and BJJ, boxing and bare knuckle organizations

Only Here for Attachments said: Independent contractors are supposed to be able to do whatever they want. Click to expand...

Not unless they’re honouring their contracts with me first.A HUGE amount of pro athletes aren’t allowed to do certain activities while under contract. Can’t ride motorcycles, or skydive.. and several other inherently dangerous activities, or sports. Bjj/grappling is not as dangerous as a lot of combat sports. But career ending injuries do happen.So no.. If someone signed a contract with me they better honour it. Because I will. But if you die in the BKFC (It happened). You are NOT going to be able to honour your UFC contract with me, right?But as a businessman you would have to honour your contract with me first. We both willingly signed it, afterall.And nobody expects people to die in “sports”. But it literally happens everyday.Either you can see all the facets of a situation. Or you’re myopic.. and it’s usually because you have an agenda.