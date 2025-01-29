Kyokushin prevalence in UK Bare Knuckle Boxing ?

Intermission
Karate is huge in the UK......So Are there any Kyokushin karatekas who compete and do well in bare knuckle boxing? The Kyokushin-kais should do very well there since most of them have cross trained boxing to fill in the gap in their sparring system.
And they have lots of bare knuckle experience, obviously (although its starting to get pussified these days)
