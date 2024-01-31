Levi_
I find it kind of hard to deny the reality of this internal report.
Ferretti lies....
When asked if the split was similar to sports such as NFL, NBA and MLB, where athletes get around 50 percent, Fertitta said it was “in that neighborhood.”
Then a private study was commissioned which surfaced in the lawsuit...
But one year later, Fertitta commissioned a study on athlete pay to see how UFC stacked up, hiring a global consulting firm, Mercer, to gather salary info from a variety of sporting leagues – including his own – to see whether the percentages were in line. The price tag was between $45,000 and $50,000, plus expenses.
The result of one study, unsealed as part of the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the UFC, made clear this fact: they weren’t. UFC paid 18.6 percent of its total revenue to fighters, four times less than Major League Soccer, which at 76 percent topped the list of revenue share paid to athletes.
Unsealed docs: UFC once commissioned its own fighter pay study
After withering criticism of fighter pay, the UFC conducted its own internal study, according to documents recently unsealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.
