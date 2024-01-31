News UFC commissioned its own study on fighter pay

Levi_

Levi_

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 4, 2006
Messages
10,730
Reaction score
1,073
I find it kind of hard to deny the reality of this internal report.

Ferretti lies....

When asked if the split was similar to sports such as NFL, NBA and MLB, where athletes get around 50 percent, Fertitta said it was “in that neighborhood.”

Then a private study was commissioned which surfaced in the lawsuit...

But one year later, Fertitta commissioned a study on athlete pay to see how UFC stacked up, hiring a global consulting firm, Mercer, to gather salary info from a variety of sporting leagues – including his own – to see whether the percentages were in line. The price tag was between $45,000 and $50,000, plus expenses.

The result of one study, unsealed as part of the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the UFC, made clear this fact: they weren’t. UFC paid 18.6 percent of its total revenue to fighters, four times less than Major League Soccer, which at 76 percent topped the list of revenue share paid to athletes.
www.mmafighting.com

Unsealed docs: UFC once commissioned its own fighter pay study

After withering criticism of fighter pay, the UFC conducted its own internal study, according to documents recently unsealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Levi_ said:
When asked if the split was similar to sports such as NFL, NBA and MLB, where athletes get around 50 percent, Fertitta said it was “in that neighborhood.”
Click to expand...
Crazy if he did make that claim. Those sports have crazy TV deals, teams outright own the arena/stadiums either via owner purchase or partnership with the city, and they do alot of the day to day work (training the athletes, paying them directly, negotiating contracts, selling tickets, marketing).
 
"The UFC finds that it pays its fighters the besr out of any organization ever and that all fighters LOVE their venum coupons and nobody has ever complained about things like fighter pay or sponsorships. This study was brought to you by PRIME Energy Drink, the official high fructose pisswater of the UFC."
 
Levi_ said:
I find it kind of hard to deny the reality of this internal report.

Ferretti lies....

When asked if the split was similar to sports such as NFL, NBA and MLB, where athletes get around 50 percent, Fertitta said it was “in that neighborhood.”

Then a private study was commissioned which surfaced in the lawsuit...

But one year later, Fertitta commissioned a study on athlete pay to see how UFC stacked up, hiring a global consulting firm, Mercer, to gather salary info from a variety of sporting leagues – including his own – to see whether the percentages were in line. The price tag was between $45,000 and $50,000, plus expenses.

The result of one study, unsealed as part of the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the UFC, made clear this fact: they weren’t. UFC paid 18.6 percent of its total revenue to fighters, four times less than Major League Soccer, which at 76 percent topped the list of revenue share paid to athletes.
www.mmafighting.com

Unsealed docs: UFC once commissioned its own fighter pay study

After withering criticism of fighter pay, the UFC conducted its own internal study, according to documents recently unsealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
Click to expand...

8e9j24.jpg
 
560ti said:
Crazy if he did make that claim. Those sports have crazy TV deals, teams outright own the arena/stadiums either via owner purchase or partnership with the city, and they do alot of the day to day work (training the athletes, paying them directly, negotiating contracts, selling tickets, marketing).
Click to expand...
The sad thing is that we would never know just how illegitimate these claims were without the lawsuit.
 
I recommend reading the whole article. Saw this up earlier t'day. Solid but basically what I expected given the "knowns".

The closest comparison to UFC fighters, according to a one-sheet document believed to be the Mercer study, was men’s tennis, which paid 23.5 percent of its revenue to athletes.

1706736907607.png

When pressing UFC attorneys for more info, however, the fighters’ attorneys did reveal at least one take on the study from UFC executive Lawrence Epstein, whose texts messages were subpoenaed as part of the lawsuit.

Epstein saw the study as “really good for us.”

I wonder why lol!

zllmpoF.gif
 
markg171 said:
Guys like Ngannou were offered $15M+ by the UFC and still said no. Guys like Ngannou were offered $15M+ by the UFC and still said no.
Click to expand...

UFC are proven liars and cheapskates especially regarding fighter salaries. I doubt that $15 million offer is true and even if it was Francis will make way more than that outside the UFC with an option to return to MMA.
 
Levi_ said:
I find it kind of hard to deny the reality of this internal report.

Ferretti lies....

When asked if the split was similar to sports such as NFL, NBA and MLB, where athletes get around 50 percent, Fertitta said it was “in that neighborhood.”

Then a private study was commissioned which surfaced in the lawsuit...

But one year later, Fertitta commissioned a study on athlete pay to see how UFC stacked up, hiring a global consulting firm, Mercer, to gather salary info from a variety of sporting leagues – including his own – to see whether the percentages were in line. The price tag was between $45,000 and $50,000, plus expenses.

The result of one study, unsealed as part of the ongoing anti-trust lawsuit against the UFC, made clear this fact: they weren’t. UFC paid 18.6 percent of its total revenue to fighters, four times less than Major League Soccer, which at 76 percent topped the list of revenue share paid to athletes.
www.mmafighting.com

Unsealed docs: UFC once commissioned its own fighter pay study

After withering criticism of fighter pay, the UFC conducted its own internal study, according to documents recently unsealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
Click to expand...
Should be very unbiased ....smh
 
Is Normal when owners of a company think they are the reason people buy their product
 
Corrado Soprano said:
UFC are proven liars and cheapskates especially regarding fighter salaries. I doubt that $15 million offer is true
Click to expand...
Francis is the one who gave that number.
Corrado Soprano said:
and even if it was Francis will make way more than that outside the UFC with an option to return to MMA.
Click to expand...
Having to leave to a completely different sport to make more than in the UFC rather refutes the notion that the UFC doesn't pay well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,438
Messages
55,001,513
Members
174,546
Latest member
Baxter Chapman

Share this page

Back
Top