"A groundbreaking study conducted at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas sheds light on the physiological responses to the application of Sweet Sweat topical gel during exercise and heat exposure in world-class combat sports athletes. Focused on evaluating the effectiveness of Sweet Sweat in inducing profuse sweating and promoting acute weight cut among professional MMA athletes, the research provided valuable insights into the effectiveness."
"The study included a group of male and female professional MMA athletes who have a history of unweildy weight-cutting activities in preparation for competition, including popular UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. The participants completed a series of independent visits to the UFC Performance Institute to participate in the study. The interventions included submaximal exercise and passive heat exposure in a dry sauna, both with and without the application of Sweet Sweat."
"The study employed a thorough methodology where participants maintained 24-hour food diaries and received standardized pre-trial meals. Training logs, body mass, and resting measurements of Heart Rate Variability (HRV), saliva osmolality, and temperature were recorded. Results following 40 minutes of submaximal exercise revealed that the application of Sweet Sweat induced significantly greater sweat loss compared to the control group. This increase was associated with elevated thermogenic responses, higher skin and core temperature changes (none of which had detrimental effects on cardiac/autonomic nervous system function or saliva osmolality). On average, Sweet Sweat application led to 210g more sweat loss (0.2%), due to a 2% greater skin temperature, and a 0.7% greater core temperature."
"Combat sport athletes, particularly those in MMA, frequently employ diverse strategies to manage their weight, utilizing chronic and acute approaches to compete in weight divisions below their actual body weight. Chronic strategies typically involve targeted reductions in body fat and muscle mass. In contrast, acute methods often include practices such as dehydration tactics. While these weight-reduction practices are widespread, the associated risks and negative effects on athletic performance are well-documented. However, the present study found no difference in physiological disruption when compared to the control group during a 40-minute exercise intervention."
"When it comes to weight cutting, the objective is to extract water from the body, elevating the temperature through continuous sweating, hard work, and training. Sweet Sweat is the secret weapon for fighters during this critical phase, the go-to tool when shedding water weight becomes crucial,” said UFC lightweight, Jalin Turner. “During a challenging weight cut of 9 days and over 20 pounds, my every session involved applying Sweet Sweat to give me the extra edge I knew I would need. With determination, we overcame adversity, and I successfully made weight."
"Dedication to Sweet Sweat products within the UFC community is evident through individuals like Forrest Griffin, UFC VP of Athlete Development, who customizes each athlete's cut with Sweet Sweat to enhance performance and prolong careers. These findings advance the scientific understanding of Sweet Sweat and highlight its potential benefits for athletes involved in combat sports and weight-cutting activities. The demonstrated efficacy in promoting acute sweat loss without adverse effects on key physiological parameters positions Sweet Sweat as a valuable tool in the arsenal of professional athletes. Looking ahead, Sweet Sweat and UFC are committed to furthering their research, broadening the scope to explore the product's effects on diverse athlete populations."
Source: https://www.ufc.com/news/ufc-conclu...ical-gel-sweet-sweat-impacts-acute-weight-cut
