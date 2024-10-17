UFC Card Placement Explained – Stop Complaining, Sherbums!

Alright, Sherbums, it’s time for a lesson on UFC card placement. I’ve seen way too many people whining about why a big name is on the prelims or why a certain fight is higher up on the card. It’s NOT always about fighter popularity or rankings.

Common Misconception:

• Many believe the highest fights on the card are always the most important or feature the most popular fighters.
• In reality, UFC arranges fights based on a strategy designed to maintain viewer engagement throughout the entire event, not just the main event.

Key Elements of UFC Card Placement

Spreading Out High-Interest Fights:

• High-interest fighters or fights, often with large social media followings, are spaced across the card to keep viewers tuned in for longer.
• This avoids a scenario where all the important fights are stacked at the end, which could lead to viewers skipping earlier matches and only watching the main event.
• Example: A high-profile bout might open the event to capture early attention.

“Sandwiching” Low-Interest Fights:

• Lesser-known or lower-interest fights are often placed between two exciting or popular matchups.
• This ensures viewers are more likely to watch these lower-interest fights while waiting for the next high-profile match.
• Comparable to the Instagram scroll effect, where less engaging content is mixed with popular posts to keep users engaged.

Promoting Emerging Prospects

Building Future Stars:

• The UFC also uses strategic card placement to promote rising stars or prospects.
• These fighters are placed around high-interest bouts to ensure maximum exposure.
• Example: Bo Nickal’s fight at UFC 300 was placed between other highly anticipated matchups to help build his fan base.

Why This Matters for the UFC

Maximizing Engagement & Ad Revenue:

• Spreading out high-interest fights and promoting rising prospects ensures viewers stay tuned throughout the event.
• This approach also maximizes ad revenue, as viewers are engaged for longer periods instead of only watching the main event.
 
