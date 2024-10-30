UFC 309 is the worst MSG card ever?

I know some losers here like to say "if you have anything bad to say about a card, close your TV and don't watch it", but that's an air-headed response. This is a forum, we're here to debate stuff like that. We appreciate good cards and we criticize bad ones.



I'm not the only one to notice the UFC's product has been much less compelling for the last 2 years. If Pereira wasn't such a juggernaut willing to fight every saturday, it would be dramatically dead. I'm sure it will pick up eventually, but this upcoming MSG aligns with this trend.



I will post every UFC MSG card, tell me which one you think is the worst, I'm open to discussing



Cheers lads