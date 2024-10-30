UFC 309 is the worst MSG card ever?

I know some losers here like to say "if you have anything bad to say about a card, close your TV and don't watch it", but that's an air-headed response. This is a forum, we're here to debate stuff like that. We appreciate good cards and we criticize bad ones.

I'm not the only one to notice the UFC's product has been much less compelling for the last 2 years. If Pereira wasn't such a juggernaut willing to fight every saturday, it would be dramatically dead. I'm sure it will pick up eventually, but this upcoming MSG aligns with this trend.

I will post every UFC MSG card, tell me which one you think is the worst, I'm open to discussing

Cheers lads
 
UFC 205: November 12, 2016

• Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor (Lightweight Title)

• Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson (Welterweight Title)

• Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (Women’s Strawweight Title)

• Chris Weidman vs. Yoel Romero (Middleweight)

• Miesha Tate vs. Raquel Pennington (Bantamweight)


UFC 217: November 4, 2017

• Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping (Middleweight Title)

• T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight Title)

• Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (Women’s Strawweight Title)

• Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal (Welterweight)

• Johnny Hendricks vs. Paulo Costa (Middleweight)


UFC 244: November 2, 2019

• Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz (BMF Title)

• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till (Middleweight)

• Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque (Welterweight)

• Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov (Heavyweight)

• Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie (Lightweight)


UFC 268: November 6, 2021

• Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 (Welterweight Title)

• Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 (Women’s Strawweight Title)

• Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweight)

• Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo (Featherweight)

• Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight)


UFC 281: November 12, 2022

• Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira (Middleweight Title)

• Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili (Women’s Strawweight Title)

• Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

• Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez (Bantamweight)

• Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles (Lightweight)


UFC 295: November 11, 2023

• Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira (Light Heavyweight Title)

• Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall (Interim Heavyweight Title)

• Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (Straweight)

• Matt Frevola vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (Lightweight)

• Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini (Featherweight)


UFC 309: November 16, 2024

• Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic (Heavyweight Title)

• Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

• Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva (Flyweight)

• Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig (Middleweight)

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders (Middleweight
 
There is UFC 244...

It need another title fight to be a legit MSG card, agree, not great, but still not the worst.
 
MSG was ALWAYS known for hosting combat sports' best athletes at the highest championship levels...



until ufc309. :(
 
UFC 244 is the worst. There's a reason why they had to make the BMF title, they had nothing to sell the card with. Jon Jones vs Stipe is a better main event even if it is one no one wants to see.

Oliveira vs Chandler is a fun rematch. I'm looking forward to Craig vs Nickal.

244 I didn't care about any of the fights. Always nice to see Wonderboy, but I thought it was a mismatch against Luque.
 
One thing that annoys me the most is when sherdoggers, Complain about valid critiques and say it's "whining" but most of those times it's just shills shilling. Any valid criticism is just incessant whining but if you can't criticize the sport here, where can you? Just bizzare that someone would sign up to post on a website, go through all the email verifications, screen name choosing, thread making and posting only to come back around and say "you'll complain about anything"


and yes, on paper 309 is the worst. The headline doesn't help it either.

bo nickals and chris weidman on the main card 🤢🤢


That is easily IMO the most skippable PPV of the year.
 
Lord I hope Anders knocks Weidman’s eyes out onto the canvas, ala “Any Given Sunday”

UFC can send Chris’s eyes in a jar of formaldehyde to Bruno Silva as a sign of good will.
 
Araujo vs Silva stinks up the main card. The rest looks decent.
 
The last 3 fights are not deserving of the main card imo. Bo Nickal should be heading the prelims. Weidman v Anders is a prelim level fight. Araujo v Silva is an irrelevant fight for the division, no idea why Araujo is still in the top 10, she's 1-3.
 
Yeah it's a completely irrelevant fight between 2 low level middleweights, buoyed only by the fact Weidman used to a champion years ago. But he's washed at this point, that doesn't make it worthy of the main card. And Eryk Anders has always sucked.
 
You forgot to mention UFC 230, which wasn't a banger either.

Lots of fights cancelled and mixed up. Main-Event came together last minute.

That was the infamous card where Shevchenko vs Eubanks was supposed to healine. I'm not joking.

Still, 309 looks worse on paper.
 
It's not a great one, but jones is supposed to be a legend status
 
post the card or gtfo
 
