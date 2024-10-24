UFC 308 might end up being the most depressing card of all time…

If rob and max lose and lose badly. I keep having nightmares of max getting kod stiff or Rob getting finished by a d’arce.





The fact is, these two are probably lb4lb the two most likeable, chill dudes you could imagine in the sport. But both are probably lb4lb the most savage fighters in their division.



No one imo across the ufc has more holy shit moments than max (14 from Corrasani to Gaethje), and no fighter imo has shown the bounce back and evolution to bad losses like Rob has imo.



If they do lose in the way I believe above, I’ll probably stay away from mma for a while… cos man, I can’t think of a more depressing reality as an mma fan.



What do you think Sherbros?