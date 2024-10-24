UFC 308 might end up being the most depressing card of all time…

A

Ahmed Masood

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 17, 2019
Messages
838
Reaction score
1,709
If rob and max lose and lose badly. I keep having nightmares of max getting kod stiff or Rob getting finished by a d’arce.


The fact is, these two are probably lb4lb the two most likeable, chill dudes you could imagine in the sport. But both are probably lb4lb the most savage fighters in their division.

No one imo across the ufc has more holy shit moments than max (14 from Corrasani to Gaethje), and no fighter imo has shown the bounce back and evolution to bad losses like Rob has imo.

If they do lose in the way I believe above, I’ll probably stay away from mma for a while… cos man, I can’t think of a more depressing reality as an mma fan.

What do you think Sherbros?
 
Ahmed Masood said:
If rob and max lose and lose badly. I keep having nightmares of max getting kod stiff or Rob getting finished by a d’arce.


The fact is, these two are probably lb4lb the two most likeable, chill dudes you could imagine in the sport. But both are probably lb4lb the most savage fighters in their division.

No one imo across the ufc has more holy shit moments than max (14 from Corrasani to Gaethje), and no fighter imo has shown the bounce back and evolution to bad losses like Rob has imo.

If they do lose in the way I believe above, I’ll probably stay away from mma for a while… cos man, I can’t think of a more depressing reality as an mma fan.

What do you think Sherbros?
Click to expand...


I feel you bro. This clip sums it up haha


(it's not that bad, but a funny clip to post up)

WAR MAX! WAR BOBBY!!
 
Ahmed Masood said:
No one imo across the ufc has more holy shit moments than max (14 from Corrasani to Gaethje), and no fighter imo has shown the bounce back and evolution to bad losses like Rob has imo.
Click to expand...
Gotta have faith in both of our Proven MMA Warriors.​

Honestly...wanna see a war in both battles, may the best man win !
 
Losing is a part of life... you'll be alright.

Make a fist, shove it up your cooch and pull your balls back out. <{Heymansnicker}>

i-kid-putin.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Is Max Holloway the most loved fighter of all time?
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
2K
Elvis.
Elvis.
Shay Brennan
Is prime Valentina Shevchenko the most skilled UFC female fighter of all time?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
MDoza
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,400
Messages
56,388,470
Members
175,194
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top