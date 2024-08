yeah this is a fun card

always supporting my guy Wonderboy - what a random matchup with Buckley. i think WB takes it.

also like Holland-Dolidze. that could be crazy depending on what Dolidze does. he's a very hot and cold fighter.

and im not particularly a fan of Kayla Harrison but i am VERY glad she is matched up with that boring wall-n-staller Viera. cant wait to see Kayla absolutely brutalize her. it will be vicarious revenge for me after having to sit through fights of one of the most unexciting fighters in WMMA.