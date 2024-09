Darn right it was.Most of the good work was done by Ribovics."If my heart wants it..."Should have been Ribovics via TKO, though:Maybe some referees are prone to overcorrect from borderline early stoppages to non-stoppages.Running away, then running away and/or falling down is notwhat should be meant by "Protect yourself at all times."Boxing certainly does better regarding that, most of the time, when Tyson Fury privilege isnot involved @TXstriker Would like you to take a fight against that dolt Sal D'Amato.