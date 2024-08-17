UFC 305 Legendary Picks

The Legendary Scarface
Record since UFC 266 : 54-36
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2019
- Messages
- 6,784
- Reaction score
- 9,049
Man I've had a long ass week.
I'm ready to unwind, chill out and enjoy this fucking card. Let's do the damn thing!
Izzy - DDP
I can see Dricus being able to use some of his stance switches and sneak jab entries to close the distance and land big on Izzy. I can also see Izzy countering DDP often and potentially finishing him. Dricus' physicality also makes me think about how he can impose his strength in certain positions . All in all, I don't think this will be a boring cat and moose long range Adesanya fight. I think this will be similar to Strickland fight but both men will land more. I've got Dricus by finish.
DDP
Erceg - KKF
I believe Steve is just a level above Kai as a striker, and that's where this fight will take place - on the feet. Erceg also has length and reach on top of that. I think he'll have a PON kind of performance out there.
Erceg
Gamrot - Hooker
I have trouble seeing Dan defend the relentless takedowns of Mateusz. I think he'll eventually get strangled. Hooker can't grapple with him.
Gamrot
Tai - Jairzinho
This is essentially a pick em for me. Tai needs a win really bad, I thing he's lost 4 in a row iirc. Off the strength of that, and his hands being slightly faster with looping punches, I say he finishes Rozenstruik.
Tai
Leech - Prates
This has potential to be a wild scrap. Prates might give Li a ton of problems with those knees and long teeps he likes to throw. Interested to see how Leech can get on the inside. I favor Carlos to out strike him at distance.
Prates
RIP to the Legendary Sherbro @YOLOGOGOPLATA. Gone but never forgotten.
If anyone needs someone to talk to please message me anytime, your life is always worth it, you are worth it I promise.
Free Palestine. End Genocide.
Much love Sherexperts.
I'm ready to unwind, chill out and enjoy this fucking card. Let's do the damn thing!
Izzy - DDP
I can see Dricus being able to use some of his stance switches and sneak jab entries to close the distance and land big on Izzy. I can also see Izzy countering DDP often and potentially finishing him. Dricus' physicality also makes me think about how he can impose his strength in certain positions . All in all, I don't think this will be a boring cat and moose long range Adesanya fight. I think this will be similar to Strickland fight but both men will land more. I've got Dricus by finish.
DDP
Erceg - KKF
I believe Steve is just a level above Kai as a striker, and that's where this fight will take place - on the feet. Erceg also has length and reach on top of that. I think he'll have a PON kind of performance out there.
Erceg
Gamrot - Hooker
I have trouble seeing Dan defend the relentless takedowns of Mateusz. I think he'll eventually get strangled. Hooker can't grapple with him.
Gamrot
Tai - Jairzinho
This is essentially a pick em for me. Tai needs a win really bad, I thing he's lost 4 in a row iirc. Off the strength of that, and his hands being slightly faster with looping punches, I say he finishes Rozenstruik.
Tai
Leech - Prates
This has potential to be a wild scrap. Prates might give Li a ton of problems with those knees and long teeps he likes to throw. Interested to see how Leech can get on the inside. I favor Carlos to out strike him at distance.
Prates
RIP to the Legendary Sherbro @YOLOGOGOPLATA. Gone but never forgotten.
If anyone needs someone to talk to please message me anytime, your life is always worth it, you are worth it I promise.
Free Palestine. End Genocide.
Much love Sherexperts.