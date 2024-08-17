UFC 305 Legendary Picks

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 54-36
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,784
Reaction score
9,049
Man I've had a long ass week.
I'm ready to unwind, chill out and enjoy this fucking card. Let's do the damn thing!

Izzy - DDP
I can see Dricus being able to use some of his stance switches and sneak jab entries to close the distance and land big on Izzy. I can also see Izzy countering DDP often and potentially finishing him. Dricus' physicality also makes me think about how he can impose his strength in certain positions . All in all, I don't think this will be a boring cat and moose long range Adesanya fight. I think this will be similar to Strickland fight but both men will land more. I've got Dricus by finish.
DDP

Erceg - KKF
I believe Steve is just a level above Kai as a striker, and that's where this fight will take place - on the feet. Erceg also has length and reach on top of that. I think he'll have a PON kind of performance out there.
Erceg

Gamrot - Hooker
I have trouble seeing Dan defend the relentless takedowns of Mateusz. I think he'll eventually get strangled. Hooker can't grapple with him.
Gamrot

Tai - Jairzinho
This is essentially a pick em for me. Tai needs a win really bad, I thing he's lost 4 in a row iirc. Off the strength of that, and his hands being slightly faster with looping punches, I say he finishes Rozenstruik.
Tai

Leech - Prates
This has potential to be a wild scrap. Prates might give Li a ton of problems with those knees and long teeps he likes to throw. Interested to see how Leech can get on the inside. I favor Carlos to out strike him at distance.
Prates


RIP to the Legendary Sherbro @YOLOGOGOPLATA. Gone but never forgotten.

If anyone needs someone to talk to please message me anytime, your life is always worth it, you are worth it I promise.


Free Palestine. End Genocide.


Much love Sherexperts.
 
What is the line on DDP-Izzy? Gamrot should be a lock, Erceg and Rozenstruik are safe picks.
 
I hate to say it, but Izzy is going to starch Dricus badly. 1st or 2nd round KO.
 
Tuivasa ain’t beating rozenstruick unless he somehow lands on top of him on the ground and gnp tkos him
 
ToTheMax said:
Came into this thread expecting picturesView attachment 1058266
Click to expand...
images
 
Good detailed post but you are incorrect on all except Gamrot and DDP
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Props and Parlays 6:30pm ET 8-17
2
Replies
21
Views
321
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC 305: Official Morning Weigh-In Show - Friday 8/16 at 5:50pm ET / 2:50pm PT
Replies
7
Views
228
Ladder Master
Ladder Master
Gabe
Is Adesanya Done at a Chamionship Level or Does He Take This Agaisnt Dricus?
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
2K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises
BJJ4Tone
UFC 305 is TERRIBLE
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
VAfan
VAfan
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 305 Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Sat. Aug. 17 early prelims 6:30pm et ESPN +, prelims 8pm et ESPN/ESPN+, main 10pm et PPV
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
Danespina
Danespina

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,228
Messages
56,038,884
Members
175,045
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top