UFC 305 Legendary Picks

DDP

Erceg

Gamrot

Tai

Prates

Man I've had a long ass week.I'm ready to unwind, chill out and enjoy this fucking card. Let's do the damn thing!I can see Dricus being able to use some of his stance switches and sneak jab entries to close the distance and land big on Izzy. I can also see Izzy countering DDP often and potentially finishing him. Dricus' physicality also makes me think about how he can impose his strength in certain positions . All in all, I don't think this will be a boring cat and moose long range Adesanya fight. I think this will be similar to Strickland fight but both men will land more. I've got Dricus by finish.I believe Steve is just a level above Kai as a striker, and that's where this fight will take place - on the feet. Erceg also has length and reach on top of that. I think he'll have a PON kind of performance out there.I have trouble seeing Dan defend the relentless takedowns of Mateusz. I think he'll eventually get strangled. Hooker can't grapple with him.This is essentially a pick em for me. Tai needs a win really bad, I thing he's lost 4 in a row iirc. Off the strength of that, and his hands being slightly faster with looping punches, I say he finishes Rozenstruik.This has potential to be a wild scrap. Prates might give Li a ton of problems with those knees and long teeps he likes to throw. Interested to see how Leech can get on the inside. I favor Carlos to out strike him at distance.RIP to the Legendary Sherbro @YOLOGOGOPLATA . Gone but never forgotten.If anyone needs someone to talk to please message me anytime, your life is always worth it, you are worth it I promise.Free Palestine. End Genocide.Much love Sherexperts.