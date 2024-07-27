UFC 304 Legendary Picks

It's been a minute since I've done one of these. Shot out to you fuckers. Let's do the damn thing.



Leon -

It almost makes me feel like I'm doing something wring with how effortlessly, mindlessly I'm picking Edwards to win the fight. It's just really difficult to find a clear, concise, deliberate path to victory for Muhammad besides maybe just barely being able to eek out rounds with minimal control on some snooze fest Merab vs Aldo shit lol. Leon is just so so much better, even better than from their first scrap. I think Belal gets pieced up and finished.



Aspinal-

This is a high level HW scrap. One of the most skilled HW fights we've ever had. Unlike the main event, there are some real possibilities and scenarios where Blaydes wins a decision and even gets a finish. Anything can truly happen. Tom is faster, more explosive, elusive with more nuanced striking and their grappling isn't separated by a huge margin in my estimation. For those reasons, my logical pick is the Brit.



Green-

I think Bobby is a level or two above Paddy at this point. Paddy can catch him sneakily by surprise early on with an overhead or a quick judo toss or something but barring anything like that I think he'll put hands on the Baddy. Are we sure scousers don't get knocked out?



Robocop-

Admittedly, I've never watched this Duncan guy. I'm a dirty casual I know. I've gotta go for what I know and what I know is Robo-Violence baby.



Allen-

I think he's the more refined fighter who's also had real opportunities to improve after fighting elite top of the food chain strikers (Fiz, Max, Dan) while Giga got annihilated by Calvin and took a long ass time off. I just think Giga has problems with inside fighting and boxing range and that's where Arnold will find him and make him look amateurish for good portions of their exchanges.



Too lazy to do some of the undercard fights. Mokaev and Kape will be fun if Muhammad doesn't hold him down for 3 rounds.



Enjoy the fights everyone.

End the genocide in Gaza.



Peace