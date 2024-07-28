UFC’s very grim possible near future

HW - Jones or Stipe undisputed champ retires, you’re left with Tom and a bunch of guys he’s already beat in a very thin division. This is very likely to happen.



LHW - Ankalaev champ, If they do give him a title shot, he could very well win and he is arguably the least interesting champ on this list, which is saying a lot. This is very possible to happen.



MW - Chimaev champ. Yeah, a lot more of a needle mover than the rest, but then you have to take into account the unpredictability unreliability, and all the issues that come with him to show up to a fight and on weight, etc. This is fairly possible, assuming he fights soon.



WW - Belal or Shavkhat champ. Sure Shavkat is easily the better option here for us fans but to the UFC it’s still a guy who doesn’t speak English and can’t and won’t promote himself. The other option is Belal, and one of these two being the WW champ by next year is very probable.



LW - Makhachev or Tsarukyan champ. I guess the UFC would probably be happier with Islam, but he’s far from the type of mega star they look for in a champ. The odds of one of these two being champ by next year is almost certain.



FW - Evloev champ. Obviously, Toria is first fighting Max, but let’s say Evloev gets past Aljo, which is very possible, he will almost certainly get the next shot at whoever is champ, and with his grappling him becoming champ in the near future is also possible.



BW - Merab champ. O’Malley is one of their most marketable champs, but we all know what type of matchup Merab presents and he could very possibly be your next champ.



FW - Pantoja, Erceg, Abazi champ. I guess their preferred option would probably be Erceg Because he can bang, he speaks English, and the whole Australian market thing. That said he’s not exactly Mr. marketable either, and the other two even less so. Very probable one of the three will be champ next year.





Now the odds of all of these things coming true, might not be that high, but I think it’s a pretty safe bet that at least some of them, probably at least half of them, if not most of them are very possible.



UFC better pray that guys like Ilija, O’Malley, and Poatan keep winning because it doesn’t look good if they don’t.