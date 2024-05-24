Law UCLA medical school whistleblowers on DEI destroying medical standards in one of the top medical schools in the world

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,523
Reaction score
5,229
One student could not even locate a major artery then proceeded to verbally abuse the teacher for putting her "on the spot."

Some whistleblowers leaked some data from UCLA medical school which dramatically lowered stanadadized testing scores for black and latino students

Whistleblowers are afraid to speak out in the severe drop of medical standards because there will be repercissions from the faculty

Led by Lucero, who also serves as the DEI czar of UCLA's anesthesiology department, the admissions committee gives black and Latino applicants a pass for subpar metrics, four people who served on it said, while whites and Asians need near perfect scores to even be considered.
Click to expand...

 
Whistleblowers leaked screenshots of the poor scores due to DEI lowering the standards for acceptance into the school to gain more black and latino students
 
so UCLA medical school is doing a shabby job of teaching their material. also latino+black students make less than 25% of the class. Also a random twitter journalist from the Free Bacon, a walmart Daily Wire, is not the most credible voice.

mediabiasfactcheck.com

Washington Free Beacon - Bias and Credibility

RIGHT BIAS These media sources are moderately to strongly biased toward conservative causes through story selection and/or political affiliation. They may
mediabiasfactcheck.com mediabiasfactcheck.com
 
filthybliss said:
so UCLA medical school is doing a shabby job of teaching their material. also latino+black students make less than 25% of the class. Also a random twitter journalist from the Free Bacon, a walmart Daily Wire, is not the most credible voice.

mediabiasfactcheck.com

Washington Free Beacon - Bias and Credibility

RIGHT BIAS These media sources are moderately to strongly biased toward conservative causes through story selection and/or political affiliation. They may
mediabiasfactcheck.com mediabiasfactcheck.com
Click to expand...


Look at the screenshots, you dumb fuck
 
Richmma80 said:
Look at the screenshots, you dumb fuck
Click to expand...
they are not any mentions of race in those blurry screenshots, you retarded fuck. its not impossible to utilize photoshop to paint narratives for twitter fatties like you to eat up. Imma wait till more sources talk about it.
 
Cool, maybe I should go sign up for medical school now so you people can set here on your karate forum and be angry at my Brown success
I bet I can even get the tuition paid for by Brandon cause I'm an ex-con so i need help readjusting to society
The kid wins again


tenor.gif
 
filthybliss said:
they are not any mentions of race in those blurry screenshots, you retarded fuck. its not impossible to utilize photoshop to paint narratives for twitter fatties like you to eat up. Imma wait till more sources talk about it.
Click to expand...

Yes, it's the Asians and the whites who are failing medical school. Go watch more Fox News you Trumpian loser
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,838
Messages
55,589,502
Members
174,835
Latest member
Geezo75

Share this page

Back
Top