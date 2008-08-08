Tyson says punching power is something you are born with

Interesting video. It's quite the change of pace from the Mike Tyson I've seen online, which consists of explicit words and lewd acts (e.g. "I'ma f*** you till you love me f*****", not that I didn't enjoy that)
 
Mike's very very docile when reporters aren't badgering him. This video is an example of why I've always maintained he'd make a good trainer someday. His knowledge of execution of technique is flawless, and his knowledge of History of the Sport is also just as good.
 
He seems bipolar out the wazoo

I can imagine him training "hmm okay jim, yeah 1-2, good job, a little faster on that 2, JIM I SAID A LITTLE FUCKING FASTER ON THAT 2 YOU LITTLE ***GOT"

*chomp*
 
^^^ that was funny.

I disagree though. Don't get me wrong, Mike was a great boxer and knows a lot about hitting hard--but ask him to explain the mechanics of how he does it, and probably wouldn't be able to. It's obvious in the video.

Anyone can build power. Anyone. It's a matter of understanding yourself and where you need improvement--but most of all knowing HOW to achieve the improvement.
 
It's obvious in the video he can't explain the mechanics of how he did what he did? I don't know, I understood the mechanics he explained perfectly fine.

Actually, not anyone can build single-shot KO power. Not anyone. There is a such thing as genetic advantages, just as genetics determine oxygen uptake capacity that can determine how far and at what pace a distance runner can run, and those born with better uptake can run further and faster with less exertion, such is the same for fast-twitch muscle fiber strength and sensitivity.

A person whose capacity is genetically greater than another's is always going to have the advantage of doing more with less exertion. Basic biological make-up.
 
vankuen said:
Well yes you can build power, but having Tyson type of power isn't something you can train to do. If it was, then pros would be all KO artists.
 
Guys...what's the name of the thread? Is it KO punching power or punching power? Let's not change the subject here.

1. His ability to explain punching power ended with his agreeance on what the interviewer said...
2. Agreed on that point, however KO punching is not what the thread was about. Same answer goes for the other guy.

All a person's attributes come together to create an end result. Not everyone is born with the same attributes, but at the same time no one is completely limited either.
 
Come now, attempting to edit the subject so it agrees with your perspective...

Mike was asked a question, and answered. He was asked if he agreed with the notion, but how many Fighters could bio-mechanically explain how they hit so hard? I'm pretty sure he's not a physiologist, nor has done much reading on the subject particularly.

And you're making a very broad statement. "No one is completely limited." Of course. However, to overcome certain aspects of genetics is near impossibility. If it weren't, I'd love to be taller. I can take growth hormone, or attempt to stretch my body and may have a modicum of measurable success, but not to the degree that I'd get drafted by the NBA.

People can strengthen, when you learn proper technique, you can hit harder, sure. But I'm positive Smitty and Mike were referring to the single-punch killers when referencing "punching power." That's what's typically meant when two guys who made their living throwing punches refer to "power."
 
Foreal. We're talking about Mike Tyson here. Everybody knows they're talking about KO power.
 
King Kabuki said:
Come now, I didn't make the thread, I only responded to it. I can't edit something I didn't create, you know that!

But I do see what you're saying with the ability to answer questions like that--it is Mike we're talking about afterall; and as far as genetics go--I never said you could surpass your genetic limitations. So I'm not quite sure what you're arguing about there.

What you're positive about in the video can't be confirmed and is simply conjecture; just like my conjecture about Mike's ability to further elaborate on the source of punching power. Neither can be proven on this forum, so it's a moot point.

Have a nice day.
 
imo genetically gifted athletes would probably have a hard time explaining all the biomechanics to an average person

for them its about "just doing it"- they dont realize the other person has a hard time replicating the same moves because of weaker tendons, weaker stablisers, less explosiveness, etc.. and because they (genetically gifted) picked it up so quickly, never had to go through the arduous process of breaking things down and pinpointing areas that need correction
 
vankuen said:
Think about it. On the world stage every boxer has trained under the best trainers and with the best training and sparring partners in the world bar none for 10, 20 years. You would think if they could get any more improvement in power they would.

Tell me, under these conditions why are some boxers still considered "weak" and others inhumanly strong?

Sure, anyone can build power when you just started training a year ago, or when you've been in a local gym with a mediocre trainer - but that's not the subject of this thread. Tyson is talking about punching power like Duran, Hearns, Hamed, now Pacquiao - that kind of power is God given, genetically gifted, however you want to say it.
 
Some babies are born with that Ox strength, There mom doesn't push them outta the vah jay jay, The baby literally scrapes on the walls and climbs out..

then there are the other babies, Who take it easy dont want to get hurt on the way out, just want a safe landing, admiring the scenery before he has to wait another 16 before he finds another place like that again..

With that said, Its all in the jeans.. which is why i choose levi's ;)
 
King Kabuki said:
u can do things to maximize your power, not truly increase it; punchers hit hard going forward, back, off balance, telegraphing, throwing sloppy or wide, or not being accurate. Regardless of where or how they throw it or where they land it, they hurt you; guys like hamed-pacman-valero-hearns are examples

using accurate punches, helps u hit the right spot to get the most damage, sitting on your punches allows you to really rotate hips and generate the power you want, setting up punches creates openings to land clean/hard, using volume wears your opp down from constantly taking/defending shots.

all these things will maximize the power of your punches, but it doesn't necessarily increase your power
 
just like good tech will make your punches seem faster, cus your concise, sharp; but all its doing is maximizing your speed by eliminating the extra motion, poor footwork or hand positioning
 
vankuen said:
Excellent spin and evade technique.
 
I literally started giggling when i saw tyson show how he used his movement to cut off the ring. It was with such grace and ease he followed the white guy, i almost thought he looked like someone in a video game was controlling him. Man he makes it look easy... to kill someone >_<
 
