Tyron Woodley, or Leon Edwards, who had a better reign?

koa pomaikai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 34
- Reaction score
- 75
Woodley had 4 (I think should be 3)
Wonderboy-draw
Wonderboy-majority
Maia- decision
Tilll- submission
Edwards had 2 title defenses
Usman- decision
Covington- decision
Although just two defenses for Edwards, I think Covington and Usman are much better names.
None of Woodley’s opponents were sustained contenders, I think Usman/Covington beats Maia, Thompson and Till rather easily.
Not to mention that Woodley barely beat Wonderboy.
