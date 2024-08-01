Tyron Woodley, or Leon Edwards, who had a better reign?

Woodley had 4 (I think should be 3)

Wonderboy-draw
Wonderboy-majority
Maia- decision
Tilll- submission

Edwards had 2 title defenses

Usman- decision
Covington- decision

Although just two defenses for Edwards, I think Covington and Usman are much better names.

None of Woodley’s opponents were sustained contenders, I think Usman/Covington beats Maia, Thompson and Till rather easily.

Not to mention that Woodley barely beat Wonderboy.
 
Def. Woodley as much as it pains me to say. Though he is overall the worse fighter.

Covington was way over the hill
 
